Legislation that would pay almost $160,000 to a former Fairfax County resident wrongly convicted of a 1975 rape for his wrongful imprisonment is sailing through the General Assembly.
Winston Lamont Scott, 63, of Indiana, was cleared of the rape and burglary by DNA testing and last year was granted a writ of actual innocence by the Virginia Supreme Court. He served five years of a 14-year sentence before he was paroled.
The DNA testing that absolved Scott of the rape has not implicated another suspect.
House Bill 275, sponsored by Del. Richard C. "Rip" Sullivan Jr., D-Fairfax, which already passed the House of Delegates in a 99-0 vote, was reported out of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday in a 16-0 vote.
Scott told the Richmond Times-Dispatch for a story in March that the convictions, imposed when he was just 19 years old, ruined his life.
In asking the finance committee to approve the compensation bill Wednesday, Sullivan quoted from the Times-Dispatch story on the case.
"'[I] had everything planned out. [I] was going to go in the Navy. I was going to get married. I was going to be a dental technologist. I was going to retire from the Navy at 39 and then I was going to go into private practice and I'd be getting ready to retire again for a second time. But with a conviction like that, things don’t work out that way,'" read Sullivan.
Scott was convicted of the attack in Reston primarily on the victim’s mistaken identification of him in a photo spread and again in court at his 1976 trial. Experts say victim-witness mis-identification is the most frequent contributor to wrongful convictions.
Scott, who always maintained he was innocent, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is on disability.
A provision in the bill that will compensate him allows him to be paid in a full lump sum rather than a portion of the total amount paid initially and the rest paid out over the years in an annuity.
