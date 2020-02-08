CULPEPER - A chance discovery from more than a decade ago is bearing fruit in a way that’s about as current as history can be.
Virginia author Terry L. Miller had just published her book on Spotsylvania County’s African American history when she learned of a batch of records archived in the Library of Virginia, under seal in one of its special collections.
On a visit to the library in Richmond, Miller was told that no one had ever asked for the 19th-century documents. She stood by as a librarian retrieved a box holding the items.
“He opened the box and he and I kind of gasped,” she recalled. “It was full of envelopes, and each one had the name of a county on it. He said, ‘Wait a minute. Let me go and see if we can get permission to open these.’
“We did, and opened up the Spotsylvania envelope. It held the original voter registration list from 1867. We looked at each other as if to say ‘This can’t be true.’ But it was.”
This year, that find is informing people’s understanding of what happened across Virginia in the tumultuous times right after the Civil War. The county lists recorded white and colored registrants, a first for the commonwealth. Prior to the war’s end, African Americans were denied citizenship and the right to vote.
Researchers are digitizing the records so they can be consulted online, but Miller—at the behest of the History Committee of Central Virginia’s Carver 4-County Museum—has carefully transcribed lists for Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rapphannock counties to reduce the likelihood of errors in documenting which black residents sought to vote, and later did.
“When people transcribe these lists who aren’t familiar with the names in a given area, they can look at the handwriting and come up with some creative spellings of last names,” said Miller, who is the curator of the Carver Museum.
So, line by line and district by district, she has painstakingly recorded the names and details of 2,839 black registrants in the four counties whose black children—a century later—were educated at George Washington Carver High School, now The Carver Center in Rapidan.
Orange County registered 929 would-be African American voters. Culpeper, 900. Madison, 567. And Rappahannock, 443. Every one of them men who had been denied the electoral franchise.
The revolution in rights represented by the 1867 poll books is evident in “African Americans and the Vote,” an exhibition that opened at the Carver Museum on Feb. 1 and is now headed to other venues across the region. Each version will display documents and artifacts specific to that county, with biographical details about a few people from each locality.
The Culpeper Public Library was the first institution, beyond Carver, to get its own version of the exhibit. It opened on Wednesday. Others are set to open in Rappahannock County and the towns of Madison, Orange, Somerset and Washington.
“We really want the exhibit to travel through Election Day, so more people can see it,” Miller said.
The exhibit commemorates the passage of the U.S. Constitution’s 15th Amendment, which bars the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on his “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Ratified on March 30, 1870, it was the third and last of the three Reconstruction Amendments. Some former Confederate states—Virginia, Mississippi, Texas and Georgia—had to ratify the 15th Amendment to be readmitted to the Union.
Miller practically gets chills at what entries in resulting voter poll books signify. To qualify, registrants had to be at least 21 years old, so the men on the lists were born between 1770 and 1846.
The historian recalls marveling at the entries for one Tidewater man who was born in 1770, well before the American Revolution. He registered in 1867, but died before he could vote for the first time, Miller said.
In the summer of 1866, Congress passed the 14th Amendment guaranteeing the rights of freedmen and preventing former Confederate officials from holding office.
The election of Oct. 22, 1867, would determine whether Virginia would hold a constitutional convention as directed by the Reconstruction Acts. It was the first election to include African American participants.
The acts required the states of the old Confederacy to call conventions to draft new state constitutions, according to the Library of Virginia. Virginia had failed to ratify the 14th Amendment, so it was placed under military rule on March 2, 1867.
The Carver Museum has made copies of “African Americans and the Vote” for loan. Any group interested in hosting the show is invited to contact Charlotte B. Carpenter of the museum’s History Committee at 540/ 547-2530 or Terry L. Miller at 571/328-8087.
