ROANOKE - State environmental regulators have cited a Bland County farmer for a silage leak that killed about 51,000 fish.
The incident last July was one of the worst fish kills in Southwest Virginia in recent years, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
As part of an enforcement action recently posted to DEQ’s website, Randall Eller agreed to pay a fine of $11,375.
Silage is grass or other green fodder that is compacted and stored without first being dried, and is used to feed livestock in the winter. The sorghum used by Eller had a high sugar content, which affected the levels of dissolved oxygen in the creek.
On July 21, 2019, DEQ officials responded to a report of dead fish in Nobusiness and Kimberling creeks. Both creeks were darkened, with foam on the surface. Following the contamination upstream, inspectors determined it originated at a farm on Wesendonck Road.
There, they found that heavy rains had washed leachate from a silage bunker through a ditch and into Nobusiness Creek, according to the enforcement action.
“A significant number of dead fish” were found over an 8-mile stretch in which Nobusiness Creek flowed into Kimberling Creek, the document stated.
Eller did not have a permit to discharge silage leachate into the creeks.
The leak was diverted into a nearby washout pond, and subsequent tests found no long-term damage to the creeks.
Eller has since fixed the problems that led to the leak.
“He went above and beyond what was required of him,” said Ralph Hilt, an enforcement specialist in DEQ’s Abingdon office.
Using American Fisheries Society methods, DEQ estimated the total number of fish killed at 51,412. Eller could also be ordered to pay the cost of replacing the fish, estimated at about $30,000 by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and nearly $5,000 in expenses to DEQ.
Efforts to reach Eller were not successful.
