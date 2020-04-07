A resident of Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend after exhibiting symptoms on Friday and is now recovering, according to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.
The youth was moved to Bon Air’s Central Infirmary and no longer has any symptoms, said a spokesman for the department, Greg Davy. Bon Air houses roughly 200 youths of both sexes, ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder.
Advocacy groups have asked the state to release as many youths held there and at other facilities as can be done safely. The department said earlier this month that some youth are being reviewed for possible release from Bon Air, community placement programs and other placements.
Earlier this month, the department said that two employees at Bon Air and a youth in a "contracted facility" elsewhere had tested positive for COVID-19. The two employees had limited contact with youths and were asymptomatic when they last reported to work.
After consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, the juvenile justice department implemented additional measures to protect residents and staff:
• All units have been placed on medical isolation as staff attempts to trace the source. It does not appear that this resident had any contact with the staff previously reported to be positive.
• The other residents in the unit where the youth was assigned have been relocated to another unit, and the original unit will be fully sanitized.
• Parents of all youth in the unit are being notified individually. All staff assigned to the unit of the youth who tested positive are being issued additional personal protective equipment.
• Effective last Friday, all staff were assigned cloth masks, which they are required to wear inside the living units, any time they are in the presence of a youth, and any time they are unable to social distance with colleagues.
• All residents will be assigned a mask to wear during waking hours, while outside of their room.
The department already was screening in the lobby anyone entering the facility. Previously noted precautions will continue that include everyone is screened in the lobby before entering the facility and everyone entering must also wash and sanitize their hands in the lobby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.