BLACKSBURG — Eric Jacques blasts his custom-made air horn for a few seconds. It’s loud. “Firing, three, two, one!” he shouts.
BOOM. A massive explosion reverberates through the hills on the edge of town. Jacques and his team of graduate students have just created a shockwave that’s the equivalent of 400 pounds of TNT inside a 75,000-pound metal shock tube.
“Nice,” he says as he looks to survey the impact of the blast. The massive segments that have been moved by the shockwaves took Jacques and graduate students Muhammad Ali and Jalen Johnson all their strength to budge.
Jacques, a Virginia Tech engineering professor, is doing explosive experimentation in the name of science inside a giant shock tube in Blacksburg. The tests, which started in early September, will be used by Tech engineers to research how building components and infrastructure can withstand humongous explosions.
The shock tube is a multipart, long metal chamber. Tech researchers ignite gases — a combination of oxygen and acetylene, a commonly used torch fuel — to make a powerful explosion, and the blast travels through the tube to strike the end, where materials are put to the test.
It takes researchers hours to set up the gas lines, prep the tube and put materials in place for a test that lasts a fraction of a second. The tests are so loud that researchers are sending out alerts to the community so people will know the source of the horn blasts and booms.
“We thought it was important to let people know what’s going on,” Jacques said.
Jacques is in his second year as an engineering professor at Tech, and he’s spent his much of his time on campus prepping to bring these shock tube tests to Blacksburg. It is the only facility of its kind in the U.S. at a university, though there is one in Canada at the University of Ottawa where Jacques was a graduate student.
The tube is designed to show how shockwaves from explosions — either terrorist attacks or industrial accidents — will affect building infrastructure like steel beams, concrete slabs or blast doors. Recent tests have been about calibrating the brand-new machine, but in the near future researchers will be looking at actual items.
Guarding against attacks or accidents is an important facet of building construction, Jacques said.
“Ultimately, it’s all about keeping people safe,” he said.
Safety is the top priority of the tests, too. Everyone in the area wears ear protection, and Jacques deployed students to make sure there were no cars traveling on nearby roads or joggers or bicyclists on the nearby trail. The air horn also serves as a warning so people working in the area know a big boom is coming.
Getting this experience is also valuable for students . Engineers fresh out of college with experience doing blast testing are rare, Jacques said.
“It’s really exciting,” Ali said.
“This is new to me and it’s new to Virginia Tech,” Johnson said. “That’s cool.”
But on top of the good experience for jobs and making the world safer, the tests are sure to elicit smiles from those participating.
Johnson said he was nervous the first time he pressed the red button to ignite the gases that create the big boom. Now, he just likes to do it.
And who can blame him, Jacques asked rhetorically. Making big booms in Blacksburg is just plain fun.
“Our job is to literally break stuff,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.