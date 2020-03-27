As Maddie Rich toured the campuses of James Madison University and the University of Virginia last fall, she knew another campus visit would come in the spring. It would be warm at North Carolina State University, students outside on the Raleigh campus and college staff there ready to answer her questions about a potential career addressing environmental problems.
Two days before Rich’s school, Atlee High in Hanover County, closed under an order from Gov. Ralph Northam in hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus that has now killed more than a dozen Virginians, the junior got an email: all campus tours at N.C. State, including her environmental career day scheduled for Saturday and another tour scheduled for April, had been canceled until further notice.
“That was pretty disappointing,” Rich said. “I really wanted to look at the school.”
She’s not sure if she’ll be able to get to the North Carolina school before it’s time to apply, with the spread of COVID-19 continuing to shutter both K-12 schools and higher education institutions. Her tours at JMU and UVA were helpful, Rich said, and gave her information that, “I don’t think you can get from just going online.”
But that’s what college admissions offices have had to do with the virus bringing all parts of life to a standstill - trying to reach students using technology and entice them with virtual tours of buildings and recorded information sessions. College entry exams have been canceled and higher education admissions officials, with the temporary suspension of their primary recruiting tool, are trying to make due in the new normal.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to miss out on the opportunity that a lot of other people got because of this virus,” Rich said. “Now we can’t go out and see these colleges with our own experience and it’s hard to know what we want to do, what we’re going to study and where we want to go if you can’t go out and look at these colleges.”
Gil Villanueva, the admissions dean at the University of Richmond, said his office is ramping up its efforts to reach students online, specifically on Instagram while also offering a virtual open house that will include a “fireside chat” with President Ronald Crutcher. UR was able to hold two regional receptions for admitted students before the coronavirus’ spread, Villanueva said.
“The business as we know it has really changed,” he said. “What has not changed is really our goals - we certainly intend to enroll the most talented and diverse class that we can.”
He added: “We’re here to do what we can so [prospective students] can continue to learn about us. Much of what we’re doing is new to so many of us in the industry, but there are some old practices that will remain. It’s still all about connection with students and families and we’re going to do what we can to continue to innovate.”
Villanueva said the university is still working on how to deal with the “disruption” of college entry tests and grading with the school closures, and will work with families on a case-by-case basis for a possible extension to the May 1 deadline - the date many schools in the U.S. set for students to decide where they’ll go.
David Lesesne, the vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, said the small college is trying to be as flexible as possible while using technology to connect with students.
“A place the size and scale of Randolph-Macon values its face-to-face conversations with prospective students most, especially on our beautiful campus, but we are taking full advantage of engaging them through interactive video technologies,” Lesesne said, specifically noting one-on-one and small group discussions the college is holding through Zoom and FaceTime. “We are and will continue to adapt to this situation quickly just like our prospective students to make new interactive experiences continually available.”
Like the University of Richmond, R-MC is turning its mid-April admitted students day into a virtual event. It’s also extending its May 1 admissions decision deadline for seniors, something a growing number of colleges across the U.S., including George Mason University in Northern Virginia, are doing.
“We understand how students and families worlds have been turned upside down and that they are dealing with a lot of uncertainty,” Lesesne said. “They may need more time to make informed decisions, so we are being flexible with our normal deadlines and timelines.”
Randolph-Macon is giving that same flexibility to transfer students, he said.
Lesesne said the college is also considering becoming test optional for next year’s admissions, meaning students wouldn’t have to submit ACT or SAT scores.
“I think we have done a very good job here at R-MC ... of putting standardized testing in its proper position in our holistic admissions review process, behind rigor of curriculum and academic performance,” he said. “But given the inability for current high school juniors to sit for tests this spring; I think moving to test-optional admissions is something we will seriously consider.”
Virginia Commonwealth University announced in 2015 that it will stop require applicants with a high school grade point average of 3.3 or higher to submit SAT scores.
VCU canceled upcoming information sessions and campus tours for prospective students, spokesman Mike Porter said.
“During this time, we believe it's more important than ever to reach out to our prospective students and we're doing this through email and social media and by telephone,” Porter said.
Virginia Tech is also relying on technology to contact prospective students, creating a virtual portal that has videos of its traditional information session and campus tour. The Blacksburg school moved its admitted students day, originally scheduled for April 4, online as well.
“It’s been a unique time in the history of our university, but we’re adapting at high speed,” said Director of Undergraduate Admissions Juan Espinoza. “We’re very fortunate to have a strong campus community that rallies together. I hope that sense of community is obvious to the students who are thinking of coming here.”
Many of those prospective students must figure out when they’re going to take the primary college entry tests.
The ACT testing scheduled for April 4 has been moved to June 13.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda in a statement.
The College Board has also canceled the next round of SAT testing.
The organization announced March 16 that the May 2 testing had been canceled and makeup exams for the March 14 testing – scheduled for Saturday – were also canceled. Students will receive refunds, the College Board said.
“The College Board will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations,” the College Board said in a statement. “We’ll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college.”
The nonprofit added: “We have not yet canceled the June 6, 2020, SAT administration and will continue to assess its status with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority.”
While the primary college entry exams have been canceled, classes high school students take for credit have also been changed - most notably Advanced Placement courses.
The College Board, which administers the college-level AP classes and tests, canceled the voluntary, in-person tests, where students can earn credit for a college class depending on their score.
Instead, students can take a 45-minute online test at home.
