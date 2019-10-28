Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a Democrat challenging Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox in Chesterfield County, says she first ran for office in 2015 after her then-delegate, Riley Ingram, declined requests to meet with her.
But Ingram, R-Hopewell, who represented Bynum-Coleman until court-ordered redistricting in January, says her claim is not the full story.
“I first ran for the House of Delegates because my child with special needs wasn’t getting the support that he needed in school,” she said of her run against Ingram, in an answer to a candidate questionnaire recently published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I wanted to discuss this issue with my delegate, who in turn refused to meet with me. That’s when I realized we needed new leadership in the General Assembly.”
Ingram, who is retiring after 27 years in the House, acknowledged in an interview that he did not meet with Bynum-Coleman before the November 2015 election, in which Bynum-Coleman unsuccessfully challenged Ingram for his seat in the 62nd District.
He said that following the election, however, the two met at least four times and otherwise remained in contact. Ingram described her claim as “misleading” about his service to the district.
“She says I never met with her, never gave her the time of day, but I met with that woman multiple times,” said Ingram, who reached out to The Times-Dispatch about Bynum-Coleman’s claim. “I meet with everybody. I don’t turn anybody down.”
Bynum-Coleman, through a spokesman, acknowledged the post-2015 meetings with Ingram. Campaign manager Rob Silverstein said the two spoke by phone prior to the 2015 election, and had breakfast together afterward.
“Sheila has confirmed that [Ingram] did not meet with her prior to her run in 2015 — that was her impetus for running. It was true then and it’s true now,” Silverstein said.
Ingram won the 2015 contest by 19 percentage points. Bynum-Coleman challenged Ingram a second time in 2017, coming within 3.5 percentage points, or about 800 votes.
Ingram’s district — the 62nd House district — was redrawn by court order this year, narrowing Republicans’ advantage. The district became 2.3 percentage points more Democratic, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Chesterfield School Board member Carrie Coyner, a Republican, and Chesterfield Public Schools budget analyst Lindsey Dougherty, a Democrat, are running for the seat Nov. 5.
