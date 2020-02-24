George Mason University has named its next president.
The university announced Monday that Gregory Washington, the dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at University of California, Irvine, will join George Mason as its eighth president on July 1.
“When the [Board of Visitors] set out to fill this position, we were determined to find someone who was both a strategic thinker with the vision to see our future and a mobilizer with the ability to inspire our community to build on Mason’s success,” said Rector Tom Davis in a statement.
“Dr. Gregory Washington stood out in a very competitive search. He showed tremendous vision for the future of our region and how we fit in, and displayed the ability to motivate and inspire our community."
Said Washington: “I am honored to accept this position and thrilled to lead Mason at this exciting time. What attracted me to Mason was its reputation for having real impact, providing access and for its commitment to inclusive excellence.”
George Mason, based in Fairfax and with campuses in Arlington and Prince William counties, says it is the largest public research university in Virginia, with 38,000 students.
Washington, an alumnus of North Carolina State University, will be George Mason’s first African American president.
Former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton has served as interim president since Ángel Cabrera left GMU for Georgia Tech last year.
