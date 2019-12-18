All but one of the 15 Democratic candidates for president will officially appear on Virginia’s primary ballot, starting with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Booker’s name was the first drawn at random Wednesday from the 14 candidates who filed the necessary signatures and paperwork to qualify, according to the State Board of Elections.
Virginia is one of 14 Super Tuesday states holding primaries March 3, when the fate of many candidates angling for delegates is likely to be decided.
Booker’s name will be followed by that of Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration housing secretary. Castro was initially left off a list of candidates who filed for a place on the ballot due to missing paperwork. State election officials said the issue was resolved.
At the bottom of the ballot is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant to the race who is skipping the early states in exchange for a Super Tuesday-centered effort.
The other candidates who qualified for the primary ballot are Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, billionaire activist Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, self-help book author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang.
With a crowded Democratic field and contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina coming before Super Tuesday, it’s likely that some candidates who appear on Virginia's ballot will have withdrawn by March 3.
The only candidate who will not appear on the ballot is former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, who did not submit signatures. Candidates are required to submit at least 5,000 signatures from eligible voters, including 200 or more from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.
The Democratic Party of Virginia was tasked with verifying the signatures, per state law.
The Republican Party of Virginia will not hold a primary for president, despite challenges to President Donald Trump by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.
Virginia, however, is one of 17 states with open primaries, meaning that voters of any party or with no party affiliation can participate in the Democratic primary. The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.