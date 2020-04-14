Canterbury Rehabiltation & Healthcare Center has reached an unhappy milestone with three more deaths of residents from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 45 and surpassing the total number of deaths from the first major coronavirus outbreak in the country in Kirkland, Wash.
Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at Canterbury, said Tuesday that two residents died in a local hospital on Saturday and another on Monday to surpass the number of deaths recorded at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle, and roughly match the smaller Washington facility's death rate at 34%.
However, Wright said the number of COVID-19 infections among residents and staff at Canterbury has begun to decline, and some patients who appeared likely to die from the disease now are beginning to recover.
"Both in staff and residents, the numbers of new cases are declining. The deaths are declining, although we still expect some," he said. "We've overcome the crest."
The lower rates reflect the degree to which COVID-19 has swept through the skilled nursing facility in Henrico County since the first case was confirmed on March 18. Expanded testing at the end of March showed that the virus had infected all but 35 residents, and most of those confirmed with the disease then weren't showing symptoms.
Currently, 81 residents and 35 employees have tested positive for the disease at the 190-bed facility, which had about 160 residents when the outbreak began.
"It has infected all the people it's going to infect," Wright said. "It's infected the majority of residents in the facility."
Canterbury created a palliative or "comfort care" unit for residents whose medical condition made recovery unlikely but who chose not to go to the hospital for treatment.
While some may not survive, Wright said others have begun to show signs of recovery.
"A number of cases I was concerned about look like they're going to make it," he said.
