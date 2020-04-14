Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 09:30 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.9 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. * AT 15.0 FEET...BEGIN MODERATE FLOODING. RESIDENCES NEAR GAGE THREATENED WITH SOME DRIVEWAYS UNDER ONE TO ONE AND A HALF FEET OF WATER. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.9 FEET ON FEB 2 2013. &&