Five more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19, a disease that has infected a total of 108 residents at the skilled nursing care facility in western Henrico County.
The latest deaths include one on Thursday morning at Canterbury and three on Wednesday, one in a local hospital and two others in the center's "comfort care" unit for mortally ill residents who don't want to go to the hospital. The fifth death was an 89-year-old man who died in a local hospital on Sunday.
Since the outbreak first swept the facility three weeks ago, 16 residents have died of COVID-19, the severe respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and an additional 92 have tested positive for the virus. Out of 164 residents who were in the center at the beginning of the outbreak, two-thirds have been infected, as well as 25 health care workers there.
Only 35 residents have tested negative for the virus.
"The more remarkable patients are the ones who don't have it," Dr. James Wright, the center's medical director, said Thursday.
The huge jump in the number of positive cases stems from the decision by Canterbury and Henrico health officials to test everyone in the facility for the disease to better grasp who is carrying it. More than half of the current positive cases, 53, represent residents who show no symptoms of the illness, making it harder for health care workers to prevent the virus from spreading.
"You can't fight what you can't see," Wright said, "so knowledge is key in this."
Canterbury is managing the 35 unaffected patients separately from the COVID patients, including the 39 who show symptoms of the disease and the 53 who don't.
Although the number of employees who tested positive soared from six to 25 this week, the center is allowing infected health care workers who have recovered from the virus to return to care for those who already test positive for the disease.
"We're not great with staff, but we've been able to maintain adequate staffing ratios," Wright said.
The latest deaths at Canterbury include:
- an 84-year-old man who died at the facility on Thursday morning;
- two women, 81 and 79, who died there on Wednesday;
- a man, age unknown, who died in a local hospital on Wednesday; and
- an 89-year-old man who died in a local hospital on Sunday but whose positive test results were received Wednesday.
Canterbury Administrator Jeremiah Davis said in a statement on Thursday that the increase in positive cases was not surprising after the decision on Monday to test everyone in the facility.
"The medical community has acknowledged from the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic that as testing volume increases, the number of positive COVID-19 cases will also increase," Davis said. "And as more testing capacity comes available this is proving true, with diagnoses skyrocketing over the past week here in Virginia and nationwide."
"The findings at Canterbury are consistent with other recent mass testing studies," he added. "It is also believed that if mass testing were done at other facilities and in communities where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19, large numbers of asymptomatic and mild cases of the virus would be found as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.