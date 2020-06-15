STATE CAPITOL

Virginia State Capitol building photographed from the roof of the SunTrust Bank building.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Capitol Square, the heart of Virginia’s seat of government, reopened on Monday for the first time since the beginning of protests over police treatment of racial minorities.

The Virginia Department of General Services reopened two gates to the square around the state Capitol – one near the Bell Tower at North 9th and Franklin streets and the other at the entrance at the Patrick Henry Building. The agency said the gates would be open daily for visitors and state employees from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other entrances to the square “will remain closed at this time, but may reopen in the coming days,” the agency said in a joint statement with the Division of Capitol Police on Monday.

The state closed access to the square on May 30 because of damage to surrounding buildings during protests the previous night over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis the previous week.

During the protests, vandals broke a window in the Barbara Johns Building, housing the Office of the Attorney General on 9th Street, and damaged the Virginia Capitol Visitor’s Center and Washington Building on Bank Street and the Virginia Supreme Court Building on 9th St.

