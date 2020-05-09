A months-long standoff between a Catholic bishop in Virginia and a priest who blogs frequent, strident criticism of the church's handling of clergy sex abuse has boiled over in the past week, with the bishop suspending the priest from ministry and issuing a trespass order demanding he leave the parish residence by Saturday.
The Rev. Mark White, who has been assigned to two southwest Virginia parishes, is refusing to leave, saying Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout is the one violating canon law by not giving more details about what Knestout considers White's wrongdoing and by not waiting for an appeal to the Vatican to play out.
White on Friday was consulting with his civil lawyer to figure out his options if the diocese changes locks at the parish residences at St. Joseph in Martinsville and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount, two half-English, half-Spanish parishes of about 400 families each. White was pastor to the two parishes from 2011 until April 13, when Knestout ordered him transferred to prison ministry in the midst of their conflict. White told The Post he is waiting for the appeal and is not leaving.
The dispute between the two men has been watched by the hundreds, and the sometimes thousands who read White's blog, which is a mix of homilies and spiritual musings and frequent lambasting of church officials from Knestout to Pope Francis to disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who ordained White in May 2003.
While a priest being removed by a bishop isn't unusual, the White-Knestout standoff taps into remaining deep mistrust and anger over the McCarrick scandal and how few bishops and cardinals have been held accountable for his long rise.
White had paused his blog last fall at Knestout's order, but restarted it in March because of the coronavirus shutdown, saying online ministering is crucial while parishes and Mass are shut off.
"I can't recall a case when a pastor was removed because he was blogging," said Kurt Martens, a canon law expert at Catholic University. "Blogging is a new way of ministry, so how do you stop a priest?"
At the time of White's ordination, Knestout was priest-secretary to McCarrick. White argues that Catholic Church leaders haven't come fully clean on what they knew about McCarrick, a former Washington D.C. archbishop and towering leader in the U.S. church until 2018, when he was accused of sexual misconduct with young boys, seminarians and young priests. McCarrick was later defrocked and it's become clear that top leaders at least knew of the misconduct and abuse of power allegations involving adults who worked under McCarrick. A Vatican report into McCarrick's career and how he rose to the top amid such complaints is pending.
In a letter to the Richmond diocese in July 2018, Knestout laid out the time the two men worked together and wrote that while he was in Washington, "I can tell you I was not approached by anyone with any allegations or evidence of sexual harassment or abuse involving the Cardinal."
White's blog includes items on topics including: the role of redemption, St. Paul's writings, the importance of keeping up spiritual training during quarantine and many posts focused on the hierarchy's actions as it pertains to clergy sexual abuse. He calls Knestout's office "opaque" and says on the topic of sexual abuse it puts out "morale-sapping groupthink propaganda." Bishops who don't demand details about McCarrick from the Vatican are "feminized cowards." His home archdiocese - of Washington - is an "edifice of lies."
Knestout in March wrote a letter to parishioners that was published in the Martinsville Bulletin newspaper. In it he said White "has worked against the unity of the Church, promoted disrespect for the Holy Father, the Church hierarchy, his bishop, and has demonstrated a will adverse to obedience to the bishop of his diocese, which he took an oath to uphold at his ordination."
But White, his church lawyer and some parishioners say White is the one promoting unity by pressing for justice and transparency, and Knestout is the one being divisive.
The two men met twice about the conflict - in November and February - White says, but no agreement was reached. White says the bishop would not be specific about what posts were problematic and in what way. Knestout responded through his spokeswoman, Deborah Cox, who pointed to some of White's posts most confrontational and critical of church leadership.
Once the coronavirus shutdown began, White appealed to reopen his blog as a way to communicate with the parishioners he could no longer see. He says Knestout was unresponsive, and the bishop says his efforts to communicate with White were rebuffed. Without explicit permission, White restarted the blog.
In April, Knestout announced he was transferring White to prison ministry, but White has refused to leave.
This week Knestout announced he was suspending the priest's permission to operate his ministry in the diocese, and sent White a trespass warning. Cox would not say explicitly why, calling it a personnel issue, but Podhajsky said it was because White had not moved to his new assignment.
Irma Harrison, second vice chair of the parish council at St. Joseph, said the parishes are strongly behind White. With the pandemic keeping them apart and Mass suspended, the removal of the priest to the communities is "devastating," she said.
"Father Mark is a good pastor, a good man and the bishop is not being adult about this," she said. Of the pastor's blog posts, she said he "was just speaking truth about the lack of transparency about sexual abuse and he stepped on a few toes."
