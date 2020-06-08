The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Monday it has begun an inquiry into accusations of sexual abuse against four retired or inactive priests.
The announcement named four priests whom the diocese said have been accused of sexual abuse against children.
“None of the accused priests are currently serving in active ministry, nor have they recently served in ministry for the diocese,” the diocese says in the release. “The diocese has not reached any conclusions regarding these allegations; rather this statement serves to announce the beginning of its inquiry into the allegations.”
Bishop Barry C. Knestout has barred the accused from any public ministry in the diocese during the review and the diocese "has also notified the civil authorities." None of the four has been charged by law enforcement.
The inquiry announcement comes more than a year after Virginia's two Catholic Dioceses named 51 priests that the church said had been credibly accused of sexually abusing children. The Diocese of Richmond named 42 priests on that list, most of whom are deceased.
Regarding the new review, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond:
Father William Dinga, Jr. is accused of child sexual abuse while serving at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk in 1986. He “adamantly denies” the allegations, according to the diocese. He was ordained as a priest for the diocese in 1975, and he served as pastor or associate pastor at churches in Norfolk, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Newport News, and Richmond, where he was assigned to Saint Peter. He retired in 1990. Prior to the recent allegation, he did not have permission to exercise any public priestly ministry, and "his priestly faculties remain suspended," according to the diocese.
Father Joseph Slowik is also "retired without priestly faculties." Allegations against Slowik refer to his tenure in the early 1990s at St. Paul’s in Portsmouth. The diocese said it has been unable to get his response to the allegations. “The church process will proceed based on the assumption that Fr. Slowik denies the allegations,” the news release states. He became a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond in 1979 and served as pastor and/or associate pastor at St John in Petersburg, as well as at churches in Portsmouth and Gloucester. He was removed from public ministry in 2006.
Father Thomas L. Long, Jr. is accused of committing child sexual abuse while serving at the Christ the King School in Norfolk in 1986. The diocese says it has not ascertained his response to the allegations and will proceed, assuming he denies them. Long was ordained a priest in the diocese in 1981. He served at St. Joseph in Petersburg and at Christ the King in Norfolk. He took a leave of absence from ministry in 1988 and was already suspended from priestly ministry. He remains suspended.
Father Eugene Daigle, a religious order priest, is accused of child sexual abuse while serving at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea in Fort Monroe in the late 1970s. Daigle reports to the Redemptorists of the Baltimore Province. The Richmond Diocese said it has notified the Baltimore Province of the allegations. He is no longer active in priestly ministry. The Diocese of Richmond said it has not heard Daigle's response to the allegations and it will proceed on the assumption he denies them.
Deborah Cox, spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, did not return an interview request as of press time to explain why the church chose to name the four priests facing the allegations.
