With the Hispanic community being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be doing community surveys in several local neighborhoods this weekend.
In the city of Richmond, Hispanics and Latinos represent only 6 percent of the population but account for 32% of COVID-19 cases and 30% of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
The Richmond and Chesterfield County health districts collaborated with the CDC to bring in the team of six individuals, all of whom are Latino themselves, to help define the local response. Since arriving here, the team has been studying local data and meeting with stakeholders.
Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Henrico’s and Richmond’s health districts, said the spread in the Hispanic community is largely due to three factors: employer-based outbreaks in large facilities and factories, home situations that make it difficult to self-isolate, and distrust or fear of government institutions.
“Early on, it was travelers coming into our community from elsewhere; it was the long-term care facility impacts of COVID-19; it was the racial disparity in the African American community; and over the last few weeks we’ve really seen the significant degree of spread in our Latinx community,” Avula said at a news conference Friday. (“Latinx” is a gender-neutral term for the community.)
Avula led the news conference in collaboration with the Chesterfield Health Department, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber and Richmond’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.
Aside from the CDC partnership, the city of Richmond had established a website with COVID-19 information — RVAStrong.org — that includes pages with Spanish translations, as well as informational videos. Avula said health officials also have been “working really hard to do the rounds with both Spanish TV and radio.”
In addition,the Virginia Hispanic Chamber has been communicating with companies that employ a large proportion of Latino workers.
“One of the challenges particularly for the undocumented community is that they don’t have access to things like paid sick leave,” Avula said. “Part of our work needs to be educating employers on signs and the requirements to really screen employees before they come in.”
Avula said that in cases where paid sick leave is unavailable, the health districts are working to disburse philanthropic funds to those in isolation.
Monica Sarmiento, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights, said in an interview that the lack of governmental support during the pandemic leaves Latino and immigrant families, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck, in a particularly precarious situation.
“The fear of homelessness is also looming as well as disease,” she said. “Ultimately we are still pushing and waiting and demanding that the governor’s office and local municipalities do more for the community.”
Avula said a program was set up three weeks ago to move individuals in living situations that complicate self-isolation or quarantine into hotels — a program with very limited uptake so far, with only four people participating. The low participation, he said, is likely tied to government distrust within the Latino community.
“It’s still the health department that’s reaching out to individuals and offering this, so we’ve got to figure out how to do a better job of reassuring people that no name, no information is going to be shared with any other entities,” Avula said.
***
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 53,211 — an increase of 564 from the 52,647 reported Thursday.
The 53,211 cases include 50,853 confirmed cases and 2,358 probable cases. Also, there have been 1,534 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,426 confirmed and 108 probable. That’s an increase of 14 from the 1,520 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Of the tests reported Friday, a whopping 43,000 new diagnostic COVID-19 tests were part of backlog of tests from two labs. VDH said the backlogged tests all represent negative results; positive backlogged tests were entered into the system manually in past days.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show that the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8% as of Friday. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
In the Richmond area, there are 6,397 cases: 2,193 in Henrico County, 2,109 in Chesterfield County, 1,733 in Richmond and 362 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 227 deaths attributed to the virus: 136 in Henrico, 38 in Chesterfield, 28 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,863 and 421 deaths.
VDH said there are 410 outbreaks in the state, with 224 of them in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 870 of the state’s deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
