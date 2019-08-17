CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking to hire its first Fourth Amendment investigative analyst to examine stop-and-frisk data.
The city posted the job opening on its website this past week and is accepting applications through Aug. 30.
The Fourth Amendment protects residents from unlawful search and seizure and requires probable cause for search warrants to be issued.
The position is a reworked and more defined version of a sensitive data specialist position, which was posted in May. According to CPD spokesman Tyler Hawn and city spokesman Brian Wheeler, applicants were sought from May 3 to May 17, but no one was hired.
“We didn’t get the types of candidates we were looking for” in terms of experience and Fourth Amendment expertise, Hawn said.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney recommended the position when she first presented the department’s monthly stop-and-frisk data to the City Council in October.
Stop-and-frisk commonly refers to the practice of temporarily detaining, questioning and searching people on the street. CPD calls the encounters “investigative detentions” and “warrantless searches.”
Opponents of the practice have said it disproportionately affects minorities.
Since September, 592 people have been stopped in 465 encounters with police. More than half of those people, 53%, were black. The city’s population is 17% black.
The posting for the sensitive data specialist was nearly identical to that for the Fourth Amendment investigative analyst, with slight tweaks to phrasing.
The salary range for the job is $47,191 to $87,297. Applicants must have a juris doctor degree or at least five years of law enforcement experience in a supervisory role.
The analyst will review investigative detention and case reports, review body-worn camera video to verify those reports and compile the monthly data that is posted on the department’s website.
Hawn said the position was not formed in response to the proposed bylaws of Charlottesville's Police Civilian Review Board, which were presented to the City Council earlier this month.
The CRB’s proposal would allow it to conduct independent investigations, review complaints and track department data and trends.
The proposal comes with two staff members: an executive director and an independent police auditor.
Members of the initial CRB, which drafted the bylaws, argue that an independent auditor is needed to ensure transparency and to examine trends for more than just investigative detentions.
Board members referred to the CRB’s letter to the City Council when asked about the new position.
“[T]his professional admittedly will work to identify long-term trends, but only with respect to one facet of policing work,” the letter says. “The practice of stop and frisk demands such attention. But it is only one piece of a very big puzzle … our proposed independent auditor will analyze and evaluate much more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.