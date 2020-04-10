The Virginia Board of Corrections on Friday approved a plan by Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan to reopen a vacant Chesapeake Jail annex to house inmates who test positive for COVID-19 throughout the Hampton Roads region.
The board signaled their enthusiasm for the proposal by voting unanimously, with one member absent, in an emergency teleconference meeting that will allow O'Sullivan to make the facility ready for occupancy immediately.
The sheriff, in remarks before the vote, said he could have the temporary building ready for occupancy in 24-48, hours but it may take 10-14 days before it could be made "medically compliant." But he said that time frame could be accelerated "depending on the need."
The building has already been inspected by the Department of Corrections, and the agency has already signed off on its temporary use.
In response to a question from Dr. Olivia Garland, a board member, O'Sullivan said his staff must confer with medical professionals in deciding the type of infected inmates the facility would house. He emphasized in an interview later that the facility would not be limited to housing COVID-19 inmates who are asymptomatic.
"It's a timing issue as to when they need to be at the hospital or need to stay [quarantined]," the sheriff said. "So if somebody already has symptoms, I'm definitely not saying we won't take them. They would just have to be evaluated by our medical staff."
O'Sullivan has extended an invitation to all other local and regional jails in Hampton Roads to house their COVID-19 infected inmates at the Chesapeake facility, if they agree to sign a memorandum of understanding and provide the necessary resources to care for that inmate.
So far, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19-infected inmates at the Chesapeake Jail or at other facilities in Hampton Roads. But as O'Sullivan noted, the circumstances could change quickly and he wants to be prepared.
"I hope to never really need the building but I think it's inevitable," he told the Board. "I believe this building would provide us a great opportunity here in Chesapeake to keep them completely separated from the inmate population if we do have positive tests on our inmates."
"We see this as a unique opportunity," he added. "We're all for regionalism, and we just want to do the right thing in the worst of times to prevent the outbreak within our facilities."
O'Sullivan said if the facility does not reach capacity after accepting inmates from other local and regional jails in Hampton Roads, "then we would reach out further to help out other agencies. He said it would not include inmates from the Virginia Department of Corrections, which is considering a plan to open up a vacant prison in Culpeper to house COVID-19 prisoners.
"This would be for local and regional jails," he said.
The annex that would used is one of three buildings that were constructed to relieve serious overcrowding at the main jail when O'Sullivan became sheriff in 2012; they were used for five years.
One of the temporary structures was taken down, but two remain. One is used for storage, and the other is vacant with a rated bed capacity of 92. But O'Sullivan said that number may have to be reduced because of "distancing requirements" and other recommendations by medical professionals.
O'Sullivan's plan was touted by John W. Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriff's Association, who said earlier this week that it could serve as a model for other regions of the state with concerns about COVID-19-infected inmates - if an existing vacant facility is available for such use.
"I think it's very innovative," Jones said.
Such a facility "frees up space in the local jails for quarantine and gives what I call 'breathing space' in local jails for other inmates," Jone said. "The more you can spread people out, the better it is."
