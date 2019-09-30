The Chesterfield GOP notified hometown Sen. Amanda Chase on Monday that she was being kicked out of the local party following a series of controversies that upset other Republicans, including public attacks by Chase on Republican Sheriff Karl Leonard.
Chesterfield GOP Chair Tara Carroll sent a letter to Chase on Monday saying that her refusal to adhere to requests the party made in a letter on Friday triggered Chase's automatic removal.
"We are disappointed that you have chosen not to take the required remedial actions outlined in our letter sent last Friday, September 27, which notified you of the provisions of the Party Plan that trigger the automatic loss of your membership unless you disavowed the use of your name in support of, and ceased your in-kind contribution to, a candidate running against our Republican nominee for Sheriff," Carroll wrote to Chase.
The Friday letter told Chase there was a requirement that no member of the Republican committee publicly support any candidate running against a Republican nominee. Leonard faces independent Rahn Kersey on Nov. 5.
The letter said Chase promoted Kersey's candidacy through Facebook and public statements, including a comment from Chase in a Chesterfield Observer news story in which she said Kersey was "more of a Republican" than Leonard.
Chase was told to stop supporting - or appearing to support - the independent candidate, the letter continued, saying that Chase "recently escalated the situation by introducing the independent candidate for Sheriff to numerous people at a public event and by launching a social media attack campaign against our Republican nominee, Sheriff Leonard. These are actions that the Republican Party will not condone."
On Thursday, Chase made a post on Facebook saying Leonard supported so-called "sanctuary cities," which Leonard denounced as a lie.
The Friday letter made several requests of Chase, asking her to "take corrective action so we can resolve the matter privately and avoid public action."
That included a request for her to remove posts from her Facebook page attacking Leonard, and a request for her to make clear she was not supporting the independent candidate.
"Please know that there are many members displeased by the current state of affairs ..." the letter said.
The follow-up letter on Monday was shorter.
"Since you chose not to take advantage of this opportunity to remain a member of the Committee, the loss of membership is automatic and now in effect," it said, in part.
Chase, who faces Democrat Amanda Pohl in the 11th Senate District on Nov. 5, said she received the letter and would soon offer public comments.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Conservatives and Republicans far too often eat their own -- which, of course, is always good for the Democrats.
Imagine Republicans trying to prevent a citizens free speech and rights to choose in an election. Maybe they can deport her too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.