A Chesterfield County man in his 60s has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Chesterfield Health District announced Saturday morning.
This is the first COVID-19 case in Chesterfield, according to health officials, which received the positive test results late Friday night.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a press release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The Chesterfield man is currently doing well and is isolated at home, according to health officials.
As of Saturday morning, there are 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia.
(This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.)
How about a little investigative journalism from RTD? Let's follow some of the identified cases. Were they hospitalized? If so, how long? How badly do patients feel? Mild, terrible? How long are the symptoms persisting? The public wants to know these things. Thanks.
