Amanda Chase, the gun-carrying Republican state senator from Chesterfield County, is running for governor.
Chase made the announcement Monday afternoon outside the state Capitol after a weekend filled with speculation. Chase had shared a video on Facebook Friday saying she planned to make a “HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT” on Monday.
The second-term senator cited Democratic gun control proposals as the reason for running for statewide office.
"I can't take it anymore," Chase said on the Capitol steps, referring to "liberal ideals."
"Virginians deserve better."
The Chesterfield Observer had reported in October that Chase planned to run for governor in 2025. Instead, the 50-year-old financial planner, who represents Amelia County, Colonial Heights, and part of Chesterfield, will seek the office four years earlier.
Chase, first elected to the Senate in 2015, has made headlines for her roles in a number of controversies. She announced in November that she was leaving the Senate Republican Caucus after Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, was re-elected as the Senate Republican leader. In September, Chase was kicked out of the Chesterfield County Republican Party after she publicly attacked Republican Sheriff Karl Leonard.
In March 2019, Chase was seen on video berating a Capitol Police officer who refused to let her park in a secure area near the Capitol. She started openly carrying a pistol last year and has continued to carry a gun inside legislative buildings despite new rules barring firearms from the buildings.
During last year's General Assembly session, Chase used Capitol Police for transportation so frequently that the agency's chief asked the House and Senate clerks to remind legislators about accepted procedures.
Her close ties with the guns rights community were on display Jan. 20, when an estimated 22,000 people rallied in Richmond in support of the Second Amendment. Chase spoke at the rally and drew loud cheers from the crowd when walking on Bank Street.
Her gubernatorial announcement came two days after presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg came to Richmond to make his case to Virginia Democrats, touting his efforts to back General Assembly candidates who support gun control measures. His appearances, first at a Richmond brewery and then at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s annual gala, drew protests from gun rights proponents.
“Bloomberg is interested in restricting law-abiding citizens’ ability to protect themselves,” Chase said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “I am willing to lead the effort to fight this attack on our constitutional rights.”
On Monday morning a Senate committee killed for the year a bill to ban assault weapons, a measure Chase specifically cited in her interview as an infringement on Second Amendment rights.
After the committee meeting, gun rights proponents chanted “Governor Chase” in support of the senator’s opposition to the bill.
In 2016, Chase co-founded the Transparency Caucus with Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, who this year sponsored the assault weapons ban. While they strongly disagree on the gun bill, Chase has touted their past joint efforts to add sunlight to some of the assembly's procedures.
After the caucus spearheaded a change to require recorded votes in subcommittees, the percentage of bills killed on unrecorded votes dropped from about 55 percent in 2017 to less than 30 percent in 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The Transparency Caucus also was a driving force in the House and Senate moving in 2018 to begin live streaming and archiving video of full committee meetings.
Chase was a co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation Gov. Ralph Northam signed in March 2019 to require excavation of coal ash stored in Dominion Energy ponds across the state – more than half of it buried in two storage ponds in Chesterfield.
Other potential candidates for the Republican nomination include Pete Snyder, a marketing executive who unsuccessfully ran for the lieutenant governor nomination in 2013, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who bowed out of the contest for the 5th District GOP congressional nomination in 2018, saying he would consider running for governor or attorney general in 2021.
State law bars Northam, a Democrat, from running for re-election in 2021. Virginia is the only state that prohibits governors from seeking consecutive terms.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Attorney General Mark Herring, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe are among Democrats considering a run for their party's nomination.
Both parties have expressed frustration with Chase. Senate Democratic leaders in January stripped Chase of all but one committee assignment, while Republicans have criticized Chase for leaving the Senate GOP Caucus.
“We’ve been cleaning up Amanda’s messes for four years and it gets kind of exhausting,” Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said in November.
Of the 26 bills Chase introduced this session, none passed the Senate.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
The Republicans in Chesterfield already kicked her out and she doesn't caucus with the Republicans in the Senate so I guess she is an Independent!
Thank you, Jesus! Let’s hope she makes the candidacy. Extreme republicans are the gift that keeps on giving Virginia responsible Democratic leadership!
Flaky Drakie ….. the last time you made a dumb juvenile statement like that, a few months later Trump was your President, and his Rump was all yours. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
Another person who does not care about trailer safety. But I can be hopeful. More kids were killed by unsafe parades in December than t assault weapons fire.... google parade accident South Carolina ——- google parade accident Tennessee....... nobody in government t cares.... I will expose all of them who lie to us
