Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, made "blatantly false accusations and lies" about him this week by accusing him of supporting so-called sanctuary cities.
Leonard is a Republican up for re-election this fall along with Chase and other members of the Virginia General Assembly. He and Chase were already on icy terms following an altercation Chase had with a Capitol Police officer earlier this year.
On Thursday, Chase on Facebook invoked a phrase that ignites conservatives, claiming that Leonard "supports sanctuary cities" and had turned Chesterfield into one "within months" of taking office in 2014.
No locality in Virginia has claimed to be a "sanctuary city."
People commenting on Chase's page said they were disgusted and disturbed to learn what she posted about Leonard. One person posted that he wondered how Leonard was able to keep it under the radar.
Leonard's response: Because it isn't true.
"We’re not a sanctuary city, never have been," he said in an interview Friday afternoon. "The data, the facts support that we’re not."
While there is no concrete definition of the term, "sanctuary city" is sometimes used to describe a locality that limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement activities.
In an interview Friday, Chase cited the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington think tank that calls for low levels of immigration. On its website, the group lists Chesterfield on a national map of "sanctuary cities."
“I have known this for many years but I didn’t have confirmation of it until several of his former deputies came to me and said that he actually does release people who are here illegally who have committed crimes – he does release them into the streets of Chesterfield.”
Leonard posted on his website Friday that Chesterfield has "one of the best relationships with ICE in Virginia."
Immigration and Customs Enforcement pays the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office "for the bed space for holding illegal immigrants in our jail," Leonard wrote. "So you see Senator Chase, the FACT of the matter is we have done more with ICE since I became Sheriff."
In the interview, Leonard said his office notifies ICE when an immigrant comes into the jail, notifies ICE again about 30 days before the end of sentence, again the day before release, and a fourth time on the day of release.
If ICE doesn't pick up the person and there is no detainer, Leonard said, it would be illegal for him to continue holding the person in jail.
“We do work with ICE," he said, "but they don’t always pick people up."
He said a lot of people reached out to him about Chase's post, "and I’ve simply been explaining it and they seem to be OK with the explanation.”
Chase said: "Some of his policies remind me of some of my colleagues in the Senate who are Democrats.”
Leonard and Chase clashed earlier this year after Chase, according to a Capitol Police report, cursed at a police officer outside the Capitol who would not allow Chase to park in an area where she wasn't authorized.
After Chase posed for a photo with Chesterfield deputies, Leonard made a post on Facebook to make clear he stood with law enforcement and wasn't endorsing Chase.
Chase, first elected in 2015, faces Democrat Amanda Pohl on Nov. 5. Leonard faces independent candidate Rahn Kersey.
Tara Carroll, chairman of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee, did not immediately return a call on Friday about the posts by Chase and Leonard.
