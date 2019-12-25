Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Rockingham County on Christmas Eve.
A tractor-trailer collided with a Chevy Tahoe while the driver attempted to turn left into a gas station on Route 11 around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police.
The driver of the Chevy, Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene and his passenger, Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she later died. Both victims were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, New York, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with minor injuries. Virginia State Police have charged him with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
