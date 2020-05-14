Center for Innovative Technology (copy)

A plan to make the Center for Innovative Technology more mobile called for the sale of its headquarters in Herndon. It is moving to a smaller space in Richmond.

 Center for Innovative Technology

The Center for Innovative Technology, a visible symbol of Virginia's commitment to high-tech research, has been sold for $47.5 million, with the proceeds dedicated to new state investments in research for a technology-driven economy.

Affiliates of Origami Capital Partners, a Chicago-based capital investment firm, and Timberline Real Estate Partners, based in Texas, purchased the 149,000-square-foot building with the iconic profile near Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday. The building sits on a 26-acre property in Herndon across the Dulles Toll Road from a future Metro Silver Line stop.

"The sale of this valuable property will help fund innovation programs for the commonwealth and transform the way Virginia invests in higher education research and job creation in high-technology fields," Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.

The CIT, an institution created in 1984, will become part of the new Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority under legislation the General Assembly adopted this year. The new authority also incorporates the four-year-old Virginia Research Investment Fund for financing higher education research with high commercial potential for the state economy.

The proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to the research fund, but the new two-year state budget reserves $10 million for a fledgling cybersecurity research initiative led by Virginia Tech and $10 million for commercialization of technological research.

"It's a great opportunity for us to leverage an under-utilized state asset for economic development statewide," said Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, one of the sponsors of legislation to create the authority.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email