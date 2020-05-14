The Center for Innovative Technology, a visible symbol of Virginia's commitment to high-tech research, has been sold for $47.5 million, with the proceeds dedicated to new state investments in research for a technology-driven economy.
Affiliates of Origami Capital Partners, a Chicago-based capital investment firm, and Timberline Real Estate Partners, based in Texas, purchased the 149,000-square-foot building with the iconic profile near Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday. The building sits on a 26-acre property in Herndon across the Dulles Toll Road from a future Metro Silver Line stop.
"The sale of this valuable property will help fund innovation programs for the commonwealth and transform the way Virginia invests in higher education research and job creation in high-technology fields," Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.
The CIT, an institution created in 1984, will become part of the new Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority under legislation the General Assembly adopted this year. The new authority also incorporates the four-year-old Virginia Research Investment Fund for financing higher education research with high commercial potential for the state economy.
The proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to the research fund, but the new two-year state budget reserves $10 million for a fledgling cybersecurity research initiative led by Virginia Tech and $10 million for commercialization of technological research.
"It's a great opportunity for us to leverage an under-utilized state asset for economic development statewide," said Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, one of the sponsors of legislation to create the authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.