Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP INTO THE LOW TO MID 20S ACROSS THE PIEDMONT TO AROUND 30 PERCENT AT THE COAST, ACCOMPANIED BY NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 30 TO 40 MPH. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH.