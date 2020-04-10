Citing safety of volunteers during the coronarivus pandemic, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority asked the region's biggest hunger-relief organization to stop delivering to Richmond's public housing communities.
Feed More, one of the largest food providers in Virginia, had been providing nonperishable food and fresh produce to the public housing communities before the pandemic began.
"We do mobile distributions there and we were asked to stop for the month of April," said Jessica Howe Hickey, a spokeswoman for Feed More.
Angela Fountain, a spokeswoman for the housing authority, said the monthly food deliveries needed to be put on hold because it wasn't possible to practice social distancing during distribution, where volunteers must separate and distribute the food.
She later provided a statement from authority CEO Damon Duncan citing a lack of personal protective equipment for volunteers distributing the food, saying the food distribution would resume May 1.
"We’ve informed our residents as well as the residents that usually volunteer," Fountain said.
She said the housing authority lacked the volunteers necessary to distribute food and Feed More was unable to assist with distribution.
But she also said the food provided by Feed More was a supplement for primary sources of food for public housing residents, which include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“Everything that they received from Feed More was just an added benefit for them," she said.
