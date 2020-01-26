CHRISTIANSBURG — The landmark Wades Supermarket has only been closed for three weeks, but on Sunday, it had its first community reunion.
Once again, the parking lot filled with generations of shoppers and employees returning to share their memories and their gratitude for 69 years of fried chicken and friendly service that went beyond bagging groceries.
Former customer Jiffy Day said that when he wanted to arrange a food donation for a local hunger program, chain stores turned him down. Only Wades was willing to help.
Not only did it agree to sell him a few hundred dollars’ worth of food from its meat counter, “they cut it, they froze it, they delivered it, and that’s what we’re losing when we lose Wades — we’re losing community,” Day said.
He also lamented the loss of a Wades delicacy that Day said he discovered after moving to Christiansburg in the mid-1970s.
“I got hooked on the deep-fried chicken gizzards,” he said.
Others also talked about the store’s famous deli, which sold country-style meals under the Mrs. Wade’s brand.
“To me, Wades is always a feeling of home,” Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins said. “Memories for myself are of many Sunday dinners right after church at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, coming over here and getting fried chicken, potato wedges, meatloaf and, of course, banana pudding.
Good Shepherd organized the event to thank Wades owners and employees for their many contributions to the community, church outreach director Dee Wallace has said.
Blevins was one of a handful of elected officials to attend, including Blacksburg Vice Mayor Michael Sutphin and from Christiansburg, Vice Mayor Merissa Sachs and Mayor Mike Barber.
As the owner of another small business in town, Logo Hub, Sachs said she could always count on Wades.
“It could be pulling together some food at the last minute for a luncheon that we had, or borrowing a pallet jack because we had something we can’t lift ourselves,” Sachs said. “And never once was there ever a hesitation.”
Former employees also shared their stories.
Odell “Odie” Songer said he worked for three generations of the Wades family, going back nearly 60 years ago to its founders, Haden and Elinor Wade.
At its height, Wades operated seven locations from Blacksburg to Pearisburg. Songer said he started with the company when he was 15 and spent his career there.
He recalled picking up produce for Wades in an old box van that occasionally lost its brakes. At the height of summer, he said he would buy from as many area growers as he could find. Up to half the product for sale could be local, he said.
Songer retired last year at 73, but he’s still dealing in produce. Now he works for his wife, Debbie, in her sprawling vegetable garden.
The couple met at Wades, Debbie said. And at one point, for about three weeks, she worked for Odie in the store.
She recalled explaining her resignation to another employee at the time: “I love Odie, and if I don’t quit, I’m going kill him,” she said. “He was too picky.”
Greg Wade, who managed the store and worked in the business under his dad, Lowell, for three decades, said Sunday was bittersweet for him.
“I was born and bred in this business,” he said. “But I’m a very small part of this thing. I want to thank all the employees through the years who have meant so much.”
Over the past two years, Wade has struggled with a chronic illness, and in the middle of that, his dad died. For about eight months, he said he couldn’t work, and it took a toll on the business.
When he recovered enough to return, Wade said he came up with a new strategy to play to the store’s strengths — its deli and fresh meats. He closed down the grocery business, hoping to find a way to cope with competition from a growing number of chain stores.
“I had great intentions of keeping part of the store open,” he said. But it didn’t work out.
His crew did one more Christmas, providing country ham biscuits and other favorites for holiday tables. Then it closed on Jan. 5.
Wade said he’s not sure what will happen next with the property, or in his own career. At 55, he said he’s not sure if he wants to start over.
And yet, he said he hasn’t given up on the idea of using his grocery business experience: “I would never say never.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.