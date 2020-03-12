Virginia now has 17 presumptive cases of novel coronavirus, state officials said Thursday.
That is nearly double what the state had reported Wednesday, prompting Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency across the state. The majority of the state's cases are in Northern Virginia, including five of the eight new cases, but one announced Wednesday is in Hanover County. Figures state health officials shared Thursday also showed two cases in Williamsburg and one in Prince Edward County.
“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” Northam said. “From our health department, to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.”
As the number of cases continues to grow, Virginia’s testing capacity currently is limited at 500 remaining tests, given test kit shortages at the Centers for Disease Control, the federal arm producing COVID-19 tests nationwide.
Northam said at a news conference Thursday that given “mixed messages” from federal health officials, the state is assuming more leadership over the mitigation of COVID-19, including pursuing its own test. He said the effort involves the state’s higher education institutions, including the University of Virginia. The state also is encouraging efforts by private labs.
Northam on Thursday also said the state is taking precautions to mitigate community spread related to state employees. He said the administration is exploring telework options for the state’s workforce and banning work-related travel by state employees for 30 days.
Virginia is also canceling all state-sponsored conferences.
"I advise Virginians to avoid large gatherings for the time being," Northam said.
Northam and other state health officials sought to stave off alarm over the number of tests the state can perform compared with its population of 8.5 million.
Northam said the state had “enough” test kits for current demand, which is based on a set of criteria a person must meet to be tested. That includes recent travel to a high-risk area of the world or recent contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, among other criteria.
“We use that discretion to determine who is tested,” Northam said. “Using those criteria, we have enough test kits.”
The University of Virginia Health System is creating its own test, said Eric Swensen, a spokesman for the hospital, with the “best-case scenario” being the test becoming available within two weeks.
“But we hope to have them ready no later than within a month,” Swensen said.
Alexandra Nowak, a spokeswoman for VCU Health, said the hospital is "exploring all of our options to make testing more readily available for our patients, and are actively working on developing our own test at VCU Health."
"Given the spread of COVID-19 worldwide and in the United States, we expect that the need for testing will only increase," Nowak said.
Physicians are first ruling out flu before testing for COVID-19 because the state is still in the midst of a worse-than-normal flu epidemic, said Dr. Bill Petri, professor in the division of infectious diseases and vice chairman of the department of medicine at UVA School of Medicine.
Petri said the shortage of test kits means it’s likely that Virginia is identifying only the most severe cases of the virus so far, and that the real number of infections is at least five times the 17 identified as of Thursday.
“I think probably right now everyone with a fever and cough should be tested and we don’t have enough tests to do that yet. And everyone exposed to someone with a known case of COVID-19 should be tested, and we’re not there yet,” Petri said, noting that labs are working to create tests. “In Virginia, testing capability is going to catch up, probably catch up right in the nick of time.”
Petri said that care for patients is not impacted by the shortage of test kits because there’s no known treatment for COVID-19.
State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said that “six of the new cases were contacts of cases that we had identified,” meaning they qualified to be tested after someone they had contact with tested positive.
On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and other Senate Republicans sought to “hit the pause button” on the state budget to allow lawmakers more time to study changes that may be necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
The House and Senate rejected the proposal and approved the state's two-year budget, but Northam said his administration is staying apprised of economic impacts on business and localities related to the outbreak.
"I am asking top economic officials to continue to assess how this will affect our economy and figure out ways to mitigate that,” Northam said. “Our goal is for everyone to get back to work as quickly as possible but protecting public health is our top priority."
Two of the eight new Virginia cases announced Thursday involve state residents who tested positive in Texas, and remain in that state.
“We are working with Texas to determine the best course of action,” Northam said.
Several Richmond-area school districts have determined that the best next step is to close schools.
Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools announced Thursday that schools will be closed for at least two weeks, starting Monday. Schools in Chesterfield County will be closed to students Friday, while Hanover County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Officials from Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Goochland County are scheduled to address the Richmond region's response to the virus Friday morning.
Nursing homes restrict visitors
Many nursing homes in the state have begun restricting visitors this week in an effort to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
The move comes after the American Health Care Association, the nation's largest association of long-term care providers, recommended that long-term care centers ask nonessential visitors - including family members - not to come to the facility except in cases where a loved one is expected to die. Instead, nursing homes are encouraged to facilitate phone or video calls for their residents to communicate with loved ones.
The decision was influenced by evidence that the coronavirus is particularly deadly for the elderly and chronically ill, making nursing homes particularly susceptible to crisis if exposed to the virus.
More than 50 people became sick and more than 20 died in a nursing home in Washington state.
Details on several new cases
The Fairfax County Health Department reported two new presumptive positive coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon.
One case was a man in his 60s whose spouse is a presumptive positive case in North Carolina. The second case is a man in his 20s who is a close contact of the North Carolina case. Both men are isolated at home. The total number of Fairfax cases is now four.
In Loudoun County, a man in his 40s tested positive. County health officials said the man is a "known close contact" to the first case that Loudoun announced Tuesday. The Loudoun school system announced a week-long school closure, lasting through March 20.
Also in the Northern Virginia, an Arlington County resident "associated" with Christ Church in Washington, D.C., a church whose rector was the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city, tested positive.
Longwood University announced late Wednesday night that a student had tested positive.
Of Virginia's 17 cases, six remain hospitalized, according to the state health department, which is reporting that no Virginians have died from the virus.
Weinstein JCC closing for two days
The Weinstein Jewish Community Center, which provides child care, sports and fitness services for Richmonders of all faiths, announced Thursday that it will close Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We have confirmed that a preschool child and family came in contact with someone who was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The individual who was exposed is not a JCC member and has not visited our facility. This individual has been tested and we are waiting on the results. At this time, we have no evidence that any of our members or staff are exhibiting symptoms," the center wrote on Facebook early Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
And next is martial law and then they will take our guns away and tell us to stay in our homes. No wonder Costco has no more toilet tissue paper
If they do take those draconian measures it will be on Rump’s orders.
It’s a relief to see a measured fact-based response from Governor Dr. Northam. It is a real asset to VA to have a medical professional at the helm during a medical pandemic.
It’s just sad that mismanagement by the Rump administration has forced states to address this on a state-by-stage basis rather than a more coordinated national approach.
‘“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus“
Northam … why work with Texas.
Since Biden, Sanders and other left-wing loons say "Trump is incompetent , doesn't know what he is doing, and everything he is doing is radical" …. just do the opposite and you should have peace of mind, and everyone can go out to eat and to the movies tonight, and work tomorrow.
Just to be safe … till this virus has run it's course, let folks keep their guns so that when those who don't obey the fun laws, won't be taking advantage of when everyone goes berserk. Duh ….. Hallelujah, and period.
Oh, Spacy Peter.... EVERYONE is saying Rump is incompetent.
He disbanded the CDC’s Pandemic Response Team last year.
He refused samples for creating tests from South Korea last month when every other country in the world accepted it.
Every time he makes a public speech he just spreads more dangerous misinformation.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“As CDC Says 'Do Not Go to Work,' Trump Says Thousands With Coronavirus Could Go to Work and Get Better”
And .... in true fake new form Spacy Peter suggests someone is trying to take guns away. That’s why republicans lose.
Annnnnd touchè!
What next close the borders????
Lets add more gasoline to this overblown paranoia.
Its time for Northam to be gone!!!
Rump already stopped Europe travel to the USA. What more can Northam do?
This non-response response from state leadership is completely unacceptable. Maybe events will be cancelled? Maybe we’ll expand testing? We’ll see.... Compared to actions by states with comparable situations (e.g. Ohio) Virginia’s response is an abject failure and will not allow us to contain this virus.
VA is doing well compared to other states. If you want to see a real cluster flick look at what Rump is doing at the national level.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.