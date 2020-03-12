coronavirus update

Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia state epidemiologist, and Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia state health commissioner, update legislators on the coronavirus in Virginia on Thursday, March 12, 2020. 

Virginia has 15 cases of coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday.

Dr. Lilian Peake, the state's epidemiologist, told the House Appropriations Committee that there are 15 cases, an increase from nine the state reported Wednesday.

“This pandemic has been shifting and it’s changed every day," Peake told lawmakers.

Details on the six additional cases were not immediately available.

Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, told the committee that "hundreds" in the state had been tested, but did not offer a specific number.

Longwood University said Wednesday night that a student had tested positive, and Alexandria reported Wednesday that a resident had tested positive, putting the total at 11.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that Virginia is not under a state of emergency, but said state officials are “prepared to do so if needed.”

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

