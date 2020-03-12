coronavirus update

Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia state epidemiologist, and Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia state health commissioner, update legislators on the coronavirus in Virginia on Thursday, March 12, 2020. 

Virginia has 15 cases of coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday.

Dr. Lilian Peake, the state's epidemiologist, told the House Appropriations Committee that there are 15 cases, an increase from nine the state reported Wednesday.

“This pandemic has been shifting and it’s changed every day," Peake told lawmakers.

Details on the six additional cases were not immediately available.

A breakdown on the Virginia Department of Health's website said 10 cases were in northern Virginia, 2 in central Virginia, 2 in eastern Virginia, and 1 in northwest Virginia.

Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, told the committee that "hundreds" in the state had been tested, but did not offer a specific number.

Longwood University said Wednesday night that a student had tested positive, and Alexandria reported Wednesday that a resident had tested positive, putting the total at 11.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that Virginia is not under a state of emergency, but said state officials are “prepared to do so if needed.”

Peake said the state lab has enough tests for 500 people, and is working to build capacity.

“Testing is limited now, so it is important that we, though public health, test those who are most at risk,” Peake said.

“If we overwhelm our public health system testing people who really don’t have a risk of having been exposed, we won’t be able to identify the cases and that will lead to further spread.”

Oliver said the state will issue guidance soon on how to mitigate community spread of COVID-19.

“I can say with confidence we’ll have some very specific guidance coming out around that soon,” Oliver said.

“At some point we are going to be looking a the necessity of thinking about curtailing mass gatherings. We’ll have some suggestions about to do with our workforce.”

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

