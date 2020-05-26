PRIZ1f

Inmates return to their dormitories after lunch at Deerfield Correctional Center, in Southampton, on Wednesday, November 20, 2008. The center has equipped itself to house and care for a large number of geriatric inmates.

As of Monday evening 1,141 of Virginia's nearly 30,000 prison inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and six inmates had died, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The department's website shows that 12 inmates remain hospitalized while 590 prisoners currently have the virus - the rest who tested positive have either recovered, been released or died.

Meanwhile, more than a month after Gov. Ralph Northam's budget amendment was passed by the General Assembly and the department of corrections was authorized to release offenders with a year or less to serve on their sentences, 208 have been released from prisons and 18 from jails.

Inmates eligible for early release must not have committed capital murder or a violent sex crime, have an approved place to go and have been deemed to be at low risk of re-offending.

According to the department of corrections website, facilities that have been hard hit by COVID-19 include:

- the Buckingham Correctional Center, 112 cases

- the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, 57 cases

- the Deerfield Correctional Center, 78 cases

- the Dillwyn Correctional Center, 321 cases

- the Greensville Correctional Center, 186 cases

- the Haynesville Correctional Center, 246 cases

- Sussex II State Prison, 68 cases

- the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, 45 cases

