As of Monday evening 1,141 of Virginia's nearly 30,000 prison inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and six inmates had died, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The department's website shows that 12 inmates remain hospitalized while 590 prisoners currently have the virus - the rest who tested positive have either recovered, been released or died.
Meanwhile, more than a month after Gov. Ralph Northam's budget amendment was passed by the General Assembly and the department of corrections was authorized to release offenders with a year or less to serve on their sentences, 208 have been released from prisons and 18 from jails.
Inmates eligible for early release must not have committed capital murder or a violent sex crime, have an approved place to go and have been deemed to be at low risk of re-offending.
According to the department of corrections website, facilities that have been hard hit by COVID-19 include:
- the Buckingham Correctional Center, 112 cases
- the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, 57 cases
- the Deerfield Correctional Center, 78 cases
- the Dillwyn Correctional Center, 321 cases
- the Greensville Correctional Center, 186 cases
- the Haynesville Correctional Center, 246 cases
- Sussex II State Prison, 68 cases
- the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, 45 cases
