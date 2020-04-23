Expanded COVID-19 testing for state prison inmates in at-risk facilities such as the Deerfield Correctional Center which begun last week is boosting the number of known cases behind bars.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of inmates who tested positive for the virus rose from 174 to 236, largely as a result of an increase at Deerfield, which rose from 1 to 52 cases - with not all the test results from that prison in yet, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
There has been one death, a 49-year-old woman held at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County.
On Wednesday the Virginia General Assembly made it possible to immediately begin releasing 300 to 400 inmates whose juries were not told parole had been abolished when recommending their sentences.
Legislators also Wednesday passed a budget amendment that makes inmates within one year of the end of their sentence eligible for release. However, among other things, those inmates must have demonstrated good behavior and not be viewed a threat to public safety.
Officials said they also want to ensure the released inmate has somewhere to go and has medications they need for three months.
The sister of a Deerfield inmate wrote the Richmond Times Dispatch on Thursday that, "Being left to die in prison is the real crime. He didn’t kill or hurt anyone. I’m not here to paint this picture of him as a saint because he’s not.
"But he is human, he is loved, and he is my brother. Yesterday my family was notified that our loved [one] tested positive for the coronavirus," she wrote. It is unclear if her brother might be among those eligible for release.
The Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition, which advocates for inmates, said Wednesday that it appreciated the steps but that they are inadequate.
"More decisive action is imperative as a matter of racial justice. The compounding inequities in the spread of COVID-19 and criminal justice policy mean Virginia risks taking a step backwards and disproportionately burdening Black & Brown communities," said the group in a statement Wednesday.
According to administration officials, as of Wednesday some 1,031 inmates and 447 staff at Deerfield had been tested, a prison that houses many older inmates, those with existing serious medical conditions and that extensively uses dormitory housing. One of the Deerfield inmates who tested positive has been hospitalized.
At the Haynesville Correctional Center, where inmates not exhibiting symptoms were also tested, there are 59 cases, two of them hospitalized.
Other hard-hit prisons include the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, for women in Chesterfield County, which has had at least 42 offenders test positive; Sussex II State Prison, in Waverly, with 20 positive, including two of them hospitalized; and the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, with 16 testing positive, three of them hospitalized
