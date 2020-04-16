Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll eclipsed 200 on Thursday, but the number of people who have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus and discharged is nearing 1,000.
Hours after the state health department and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, respectively, reported the statistics, roughly 50 people on Capitol Square protested Gov. Ralph Northam’s Wednesday announcement that he was extending the closure of recreational businesses.
A Northam spokeswoman said the governor will continue making decisions based on science, data and public health. Northam continued Thursday to face calls from Republicans urging him to reopen the state, or at least release a plan to do so.
"We cannot expect for life to go back to normal after so many jobs have been lost and so many families have struggled to put food on their tables,” Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said. “Governor Northam, Virginians need hope; now is your chance to give them that hope. Begin the process of reopening Virginia now.”
The data influencing Northam’s decisions show the public health crisis getting worse in the state.
Latest statistics
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday. A total of 208 people in the state have died to date, up from the 195 reported Wednesday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday that 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged. An additional 1,337 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or whose test results are pending remain hospitalized.
Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and results are pending for 537.
Other figures the hospital association reported, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and the number on a ventilator (238) were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.
The state health department did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now - with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.
That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 49 people had died from COVID-19 as of Thursday, in one of the deadliest outbreaks in a congregate care facility in the U.S.
Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and 13 in Arlington to round out the top three. More than half (54%) of the state’s 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.
There are 1,013 confirmed cases in the Richmond area, according to the state health department: 497 in Henrico, 267 in Chesterfield, 188 in Richmond and 61 in Hanover.
A part-time employee at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Hanover production facility tested positive for coronavirus, the company learned Wednesday. The employee, whose last day at work was April 3, has self-quarantined since.
Dozens protest stay-at-home order, business closures
Tired of staying at home, a group of roughly 50 people gathered Thursday on Capitol Square to protest Northam's executive orders requiring that some businesses stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters, the majority of whom did not wear masks as Northam has recommended, were part of a new coalition of groups - called ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine - that say the mandated closure of businesses and the stay-at-home order is a "recipe for disaster."
"They're uncalled for," said Hal Knight, of Springfield, in Fairfax County. "They're doing more harm than good."
The protesters gathered around the civil rights monument near the Executive Mansion, mostly talking with one another and having picnics. About a half hour into the rally, around noon, Capitol Police asked the roughly 30 attendees to spread out on Capitol Square. Law enforcement also closed entries to the area, leaving perhaps 20 more people outside the access points to Capitol Square.
Capitol Police told attendees that they would issue summonses if they did not spread out. Executive Order 53 from Northam bans all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people.
Joe Macenka, Capitol Police’s public information officer, said that around 11:45 a.m., police counted about 40 people, not including members of the news media, near the monument and made the choice to ask them to separate while closing off access to the area.
“We decided out of an abundance of caution and public health concerns that it was best to close the gates and not let anyone else into the gathering,” Macenka said.
Northam on Wednesday extended the forced closure of recreational and entertainment businesses in the state, including gyms and movie theaters, from April 23, when his order was set to expire, to May 8.
Thursday's protest was announced roughly two hours after Northam announced the extension.
"We're ready for Virginia to get back to work," said Daniele Jeffreys, of Henrico County.
Said Tarus Woelk, also of Henrico: "I support common sense, not fear."
Wilson, the state GOP chairman, who was not among the protesters, asked Northam in a statement Thursday to “develop and announce an actual plan to reopen Virginia as quickly and as safely as possible.”
“Northam has spoken in platitudes about the sacrifices in Virginia, but the reality for thousands of small businesses and their employees is stress and desperation,” Wilson said. “They need to see that the governor has an actual plan to get them back to providing for their families.”
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor's "top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe."
She said Northam "is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."
Kristen Lynne Hall, one of ReOpen Virginia's founders, said another protest is scheduled for May 1.
Northam urges more federal funds
In a letter to the state’s congressional delegation on Thursday, Northam asked federal lawmakers for more funding to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.
More money, Northam said, is needed to help expand unemployment benefits and health insurance, provide help to small businesses and have universal broadband access, among other things.
“Small businesses across the commonwealth have had to close their doors, and families are hurting,” Northam wrote in the 11-page letter, which details requests in six specific areas. “The CARES Act is providing some initial relief, but these efforts need to expand," Northam wrote, referring to the $2 trillion aid package Congress approved last month.
Northam said Virginia needs more federal money to avoid significant cuts to state-funded essential services; to improve public health infrastructure, including the creation of a special fund to “provide premium pay to retain and recruit essential workers”; an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and to help renters and home owners; creating a special health care enrollment period so laid off workers can be covered; expanding the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money Thursday; and to provide more broadband across the state, among other things.
He said the state is “starting the process of identifying how we may reopen Virginia’s economy.”
In the letter, Northam also suggests that Congress create an economic recovery loan fund to help businesses with restart costs, and tax-exempt disaster recovery bonds to give additional credit to businesses, states and localities.
“I hope that you will prioritize investments in public health and in Virginia families, workers, and businesses,” Northam wrote. “To the extent that the next round of funding also includes infrastructure investments, I have provided important programs that could assist both in the commonwealth’s recovery and in creating opportunities to put Virginians back to work.”
Urgent care offering drive-up testing
Patient First is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at two of its locations in the Richmond area.
The chain of urgent care centers announced Thursday that its locations on Parham Road at Interstate 64 and on Genito Road at Hull Street Road will have the drive-up testing. The screenings will be by appointment only, according to a news release.
Those appointments can be made by calling one of the testing centers. Patients will be asked about symptoms and risk factors to see if they meet screening criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, which say that in order to be tested, someone must have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat - or be a health care worker or first responder.
Patient First said that testing at the two locations will be done between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and that as personal protective equipment and testing supplies become more available, it will extend testing times.
People who are tested will stay in their cars while a Patient First staff member collects samples, which are sent to a third-party lab with results expected to be received between two and seven days after the test. A Patient First nurse will then call the patient.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing for patients with insurance, according to the news release from Patient First, which accepts Medicare and Medicaid in addition to other major insurance plans. Self-pay patients will pay $90 and have a separate bill from the testing lab, which Patient First said is $51.31.
More information about the testing sites and how to make an appointment can be found at patientfirst.com/coronavirus.
Northam announces money for child care
Virginia is using some of the money it received through the federal stimulus package to help employees deemed essential with child care.
Northam announced Wednesday that $70 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding would go to help the cause, with roughly 1.2 million children under the age of 12 in the state impacted by school closures.
“Many child care centers have had to close their doors due to COVID-19, but their services are vital for the critical workers on the front lines of this public health crisis,” Northam said.
The $70 million will help give incentive grants to child care providers that are open and eliminate co-payments through June for low-income, working families who receive federal child care subsidy dollars, among other things.
“Our essential workers are facing a limited number of child care options as providers struggle to remain operational,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “These measures are critical to ensuring Virginia can maintain a strong child care system not only during this crisis but beyond.”
About 2,672 child care centers in the state have closed because of the pandemic, according to the news release.
Richmond seeks to boost restaurants
Richmond is launching new program to help local restaurants amid the pandemic.
The city announced Thursday the creation of the “COVID-19 First Responder Meal Program.” First responders on duty will be given choices of local restaurants that apply and are approved for the program for where to order food from each day.
The restaurant will be assigned one or more days where the program pays for the first responders’ meal, with the restaurants changing each day. To be eligible, a restaurant must be in Richmond and have fewer than 25 employees at each location.
“This program is a simple and delicious way for the city to expand our support for small businesses,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “Our first responders deserve food that nourishes the body and the soul, and I know Richmond’s restaurants can deliver.”
Henrico County announced a similar initiative last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.