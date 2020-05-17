Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 rose to a total of 30,388 in Virginia, an increase of 705, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.
The department reported a total of 1,009 confirmed and probable deaths and 3,775 hospitalizations as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Virginia Department of Corrections reported that as of Saturday evening, a total of 872 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, 17 are currently hospitalized, and five have died.
The department said that as of Saturday, 72 staff members and contractors have also tested positive.
A country run by a female Prime Minister:
"Here in New Zealand.... the last time we had 7 cases in a day was on April 20. We’ve just had a string of 5 days with either 0 cases (4 of those days), or 1 case (it looks like the PCR picked up a partial bit of the RNA strand in someone who hadn’t shown symptoms in over a month, meaning that it most likely wasn’t infective). Our two week average is exactly 1.0 (14 cases total). Our recovery percentage is 95%, and almost all those remaining are travellers recently returned from abroad and in strict quarantine.
"Despite all that, and the fact that we’re now experincing both the freedom and lack of fear of going back to more-or-less our normal lives, I don’t think our Ministry of Health would be so bold as to say that the epidemic is at an end. We’re still doing about 6,000+ surveillance tests per day in work places and geographic areas of known risk, and we’re actually still working on increasing our contact tracing capability.
"At this point no one here seems to be thinking we won’t get at least a few more cases, even though they might only be a very occasional further traveller making their way back from overseas (and therefore in 14 day lock-up), or someone who has been in lock-down with a person with a known case. It is my understanding that in this second situation we have pretty much tested everyone in all of those known “clusters”.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/a-note-from-new-zealand
Headlines that lead one to believe things are getting worse. In reality this is the lowest Sunday total reported cases of May and the second lowest case total of any day in May.
