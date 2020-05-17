20200516_MET_COV_MAIN_BB01

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during his COVID-19 press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Friday, May 15, 2020.

 BOB BROWN

Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 rose to a total of 30,388 in Virginia, an increase of 705, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.

The department reported a total of 1,009 confirmed and probable deaths and 3,775 hospitalizations as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Corrections reported that as of Saturday evening, a total of 872 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, 17 are currently hospitalized, and five have died.

The department said that as of Saturday, 72 staff members and contractors have also tested positive.

