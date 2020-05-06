Three hundred COVID-19 tests of inmates at the Buckingham Correctional Center near Dillwyn were lost by a laboratory, requiring that the prisoners be retested this week.
"We delivered 300 tests to the lab; they were then inadvertently shipped by the lab personnel to an incorrect address," confirmed Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, in an email.
Kinney did not identify the company, but said she is looking into it. She said that the retesting would be performed Wednesday and Thursday at no extra cost to the Department of Corrections. The tests were not of inmates showing symptoms of the virus, she added.
Nearly 600 of Virginia's roughly 30,000 prison inmates have thus far tested positive for the virus, a figure that has grown rapidly as the Department of Corrections began so-called "point prevalence" testing of inmates who are asymptomatic — like the 300 inmates recently tested at Buckingham.
Thus far, such testing has been conducted at the Haynesville Correctional Center, where there have been 111 positive tests; the Dillwyn Correctional Center, where there are 203 confirmed cases; the Deerfield Correctional Center, with 77 cases; and a small unit in Harrisonburg, with 25 cases.
According to the Department of Corrections website, the point prevalence testing is being performed in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, and commercial labs. It will enable the department to monitor and treat positive cases sooner, rather than after symptoms develop.
As of Tuesday evening, the Department of Corrections said there have been a total of 571 confirmed COVID-10 cases among inmates, with three dead and 11 hospitalized. Nearly 70 staff and contractors have also tested positive.
