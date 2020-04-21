Virginia Commonwealth University is rolling out a freeze on salaries.
Effective Monday, the university has frozen salaries for all employees, according to VCU's COVID-19 website, which called the move "another way to mitigate the financial risks the university continues to face both this year and next." VCU had previously announced a hiring freeze, something many colleges have done in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
VCU is projecting $50 million in lost revenue because of the crisis, at least $13 million of which is mostly due to refunds and credits to students, according to a letter from members of Virginia's congressional delegation last week.
The salary freeze includes all faculty and staff raises except for faculty promotion and tenure.
"This includes all base salary increases, bonuses, sign-on bonuses, recognition awards, non-promotion and tenure promotions, supplements, and temporary pay," the university said.
Other exceptions will be reviewed by a team of four university executives, including Provost Gail Hackett and Chief Financial Officer Karol Kain Gray, and "may be granted on a very limited basis."
VCU is also extending its freshman response deadline from May 1 - the date many schools in the U.S. set for students to decide where they’ll go - to June 1 for students who were accepted to the university by April 1.
- Justin Mattingly
Four employees of Westminster Canterbury tested positive for virus
Four staff members at Westminster Canterbury, a retirement community in Henrico County, tested posted for COVID-19.
All were infected from sources outside of Westminster Canterbury, according to the director. It has been more than 14 days since they tested positive and all have recovered. They are awaiting the results of two more negative tests taken more than 24 hours apart before they can return to work.
Two residents have tested positive, including Carter Fox who was the first patient treated for COVID-19 at VCU Medical Center, and a second independent living resident. Both have tested negative twice and have now recovered.
- Colleen Curran
$5.8 million in federal, local money to target housing instability, homelessness in Richmond
Richmond aims to dole out $5.8 million in federal and local dollars to address housing instability and homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
The bulk of the sum - $4.2 million – comes by way of the CARES act, the massive federal relief package adopted last month in response to the novel coronavirus. Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday morning he wants to supplement that amount with another $1 million from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
“These dollars are vital to address the urgent housing needs within our community, especially for our homeless and housing insecure,” Stoney said in a statement.
The $1 million from the trust fund requires a budget amendment and City Council approval. If the council approves, the funding will be made available with the federal dollars through an application process the city administers.
Separately, the mayor directed an additional $550,000 to two nonprofits the city works with using authority the council granted him in its emergency declaration last month.
Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, is receiving $300,000 for shelter and support services during the pandemic. Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a nonprofit the city partners with on its eviction diversion program, is getting $250,000 to bolster its efforts.
Said Stoney, “Despite the uncertainty around the budget, we are allocating these funds to serve the Richmond families most in need.”
- Mark Robinson
VCU to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma from those who recovered
VCU Medical Center will soon begin treating COVID-19 patients using the plasma from blood of people who have recovered from the disease.
Plasma, which is part of the blood, taken from people who have already recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that may help those who are still sick to fight off the virus.
VCU Medical Center has received approval under the Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Program to administer the plasma as a treatment for those suffering from the disease and is preparing to use the treatment on a patient this week, according to a press release.
The academic medical center is also participating in a clinical trial testing an anti-viral drug remdesivir, but there are currently no proven treatments for COVID-19.
The hospital is now asking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to register to become a plasma donor.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered and either tested negative or have been without symptoms for 28 can register to donate at chrichmond.org/plasma.
“If you have had COVID-19 and recovered, your blood likely contains immune components called antibodies that target the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Donowitz, infectious diseases specialist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, in a press release. “These antibodies may be able to help treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.”
- Bridget Balch
UR waives SAT, ACT requirement for next year's incoming class
The University of Richmond is going test-optional for next year’s incoming class, an admissions practice gaining more traction with the cancellation of college entry exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced the temporary change Tuesday, saying SAT and ACT scores won’t be needed for first-year students starting at UR in 2021. Virginia Tech announced the same last week.
“We recognize the unique circumstances impacting current high school students, particularly high school juniors who would normally spend the spring and summer engaged in the college search process,” said Stephanie Dupaul, the university's vice president for enrollment management. “By making this temporary change in admission practice we are better able to support students who will be applying to the University of Richmond, and who may not be able to complete testing in time for our early application dates.”
Students can still submit the standardized test results as part of the application, the university said in a news release.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said last week that it is canceling the testing scheduled for June and could opt for a virtual SAT if schools don’t reopen in the fall. The ACT, the other primary college entry test, also said it’s launching an online testing option while still planning in-person tests in September, October and December.
Roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic, according to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing last week.
- Justin Mattingly
1,331 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia; 251 on ventilators
The number of people hospitalized and those on ventilators due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Virginia went up Tuesday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,331 in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 1,296 on Monday. The number of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on ventilators also went up from 237 Monday to 251 on Tuesday.
VHHA reported that 22% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use and there are nearly 6,000 available hospital beds throughout the state.
The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals also went up, from 1,110 on Monday to 1,324 on Tuesday.
- Bridget Balch
Virginia reports 461 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase over the 453 reported Monday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,451 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday – and 321 people have died of the virus.
The VDH on Tuesday started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on their website, saying there are 179 probable cases in Virginia.
The 321 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 21 from the 300 reported Monday. VDH says there are another 3 probably deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,306 cases in the Richmond area: 621 in Henrico County, 346 in Chesterfield County, 246 in Richmond and 93 in Hanover County.
The Richmond area has 100 COVID-19 deaths: 77 in Henrico, 10 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 6 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,077. Fairfax County has 64 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 127 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 6 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County and Martinsville.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM MONDAY
Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
While hospitals throughout the state report having thousands of available beds and ventilators to treat patients as the number of people hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has taken a slight downturn, data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests that Northern Virginia has been hit hardest in the state – apart from the nursing home in Henrico County that has become one of the deadliest outbreaks in the country.
More than 42% of the 1,500 cumulative hospitalizations reported by VDH Monday were in Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun – with Fairfax alone making up 24% of all hospitalizations in the state.
Data reported by VDH has a significant lag, and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,296 people were currently hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Monday. It also reported that a total of 1,324 patients had been discharged from hospitals. Currently, there are nearly 6,000 beds and 2,300 ventilators available. This information is statewide and is not broken down by hospital or region.
Northern Virginia has fewer Intensive Care Unit beds per capita than other parts of the state, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of hospital reports from fiscal years 2018 and 2019. The four Northern Virginia localities with the most hospitalizations together reported 267 intensive care beds with a combined population of about 2.2 million people, according to figures from Kaiser Health News. Most hospitals have increased their capacity to deal with COVID-19 by cancelling non-urgent procedures and building out additional beds to treat patients.
Of those hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Virginia on Monday, about 30% required intensive care, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s daily COVID-19 dashboard.
While Northern Virginia has seen the brunt of hospitalizations, Henrico County has shouldered the highest death toll in the state, with 72 people reportedly killed by COVID-19 as of Monday. Most of these deaths occurred at one nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where 49 people had died as of Monday. Long term care facilities accounted for 77 of the 139 COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the state reported by VDH.
The data from the health department also shows that nearly 60% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been for people age 60 and older – with people ages 60-69 accounting for the highest percentage at 22%. People ages 50-59 accounted for 18% and those ages 40-49 accounted for 12%. People under 40 accounted for about 11% of hospitalizations.
At the same time, people over 70 accounted for nearly three-quarters of all deaths reported by the health department on Monday. The other quarter were people ages 50-69, with 3% of deaths in people 49 or younger.
- Bridget Balch
Northam creates group to focus on expanding COVID-19 testing, which dipped 15% in Va. last week
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the creation of a workgroup that will focus on improving COVID-19 testing in Virginia, after a week that saw fewer people tested for the virus in the state.
Northam said that boosting testing in the state is part of ”any plan to ease restrictions on businesses and address the pandemic,” but as of Monday, state officials did not yet have a grasp on the state’s testing capacity and had not set an overall testing goal.
“Testing is the key to those next steps,” Northam said.
Northam said the newly-created workgroup would focus on expanding testing in the state, including the number of sites doing tests and the population eligible for testing, and would troubleshoot hurdles to more testing.
The Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 this past week compared to the week prior, according to an analysis by the Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health. Over the past seven days, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.
The bulk of testing in Virginia — about three-fourths of all tests — are performed by commercial labs that accept samples from a broad swath of institutions, including some hospitals, outpatient healthcare facilities, nursing homes and more.
A number of commercial labs, both large and small, reached by the Times-Dispatch last week said the demand for their tests had dipped, and remained below their capacity.
State officials couldn’t pinpoint a specific reason for the lag of testing in the state.
Health Secretary Dan Carey said that with increased testing capacity, there was a need for more coordination between testing supply chains, labs, entities that can collect samples and everyday people seeking tests.
“We need that added coordination,” Carey said.
State health officials also said guidance that sought to prioritize the sickest patients was updated to include more people, which they hope will lead to more testing.
State Health Commissioner Normal Oliver also Monday issued a letter to the state’s physicians encouraging doctors to request tests for patients suspected to have COVID-19, instead of relying on clinical diagnoses.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch last week, Oliver said he suspected many physicians were relying on clinical diagnoses for suspected cases in the face of testing delays and perceived testing shortages.
Northam also said Monday that the state’s testing challenges have been exacerbated by “limited national guidance,” which left the state competing against other states, commercial labs and hospitals for testing supplies.
The new testing workgroup will be led by Karen Remley, a physician who formerly served as the state’s health commissioner during the administration of former Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican. Remley left that post citing differences with the administration over the rollout of abortion clinic regulations.
Asked in an interview about lags in testing in Virginia, Remley said she thought the state had done a good job “keeping people alive … testing the people we need to test.”
“We now have built enough capacity that can go beyond that,” she said, adding that her job will be to “help facilitate” the different entities that can perform tests, offer tests and need tests.
“Some places might have the eggs but not the butter; the flour but to not the salt. We need to make sure we have a flow, so that everyone has what they need. And that we understand where testing is really important and needed.”
The workgroup will include representatives from private hospitals, state university hospitals, large commercial labs, the Medical Society of Virginia, free and charitable clinics and others.
- Mel Leonor
New COVID-19 cases drop in Virginia for third straight day
FALLS CHURCH — For the third straight day Virginia health authorities are reporting a drop in the state's number of new coronavirus cases.
Numbers released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health show 453 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,990. The death toll increased from 277 to 300.
The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines, according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Northam and federal officials have indicated they want to see a 14-day trend of declining cases before phasing in an end to the restrictions on businesses that Northam imposed in a series of executive orders to fight the spread of the virus.
- Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press
Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at the Publix grocery store at the Colonial Square Shopping Center on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Monday.
Publix did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.
At least six Richmond-area grocery workers now have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month.
That includes an employee at the Publix store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond.
An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico and workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — have tested positive for COVID-19, the chains have said.
The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
- Greg Gilligan
Nearly 9,000 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 300 have died
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 8,990 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 453 from the 8,537 reported Sunday.
A total of 300 people have died from the virus in Virginia, up 23 from the 277 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 56,735 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,500 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,256 cases in the Richmond area: 598 in Henrico County, 331 in Chesterfield County, 236 in Richmond and 91 in Hanover County.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,925.
There are confirmed cases in 126 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 7 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Hey VCU I just expose your lie. And now you are exposed for a total fabrication of truth
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, reported an 11.9% return net of fees for its $1.84 billion endowment for the year ended June 30, said a spokesman.
Annualized investment returns were 3.81% for three years, 7.15% for five years and 4.1% for 10 years.
University Of Richmond better shut up when I find this out Search Results
Featured snippet from the web
Among top local schools, the University of Richmond's endowment surpassed the $2 billion mark during 2013, reaching $2.02 billion for the year, up from $1.86 billion, according to the report.
Awwwwwww poor VCU question you better tell the truth how much does VCU have in endowments? Hey VCU I am exposing you for hiding so much money .... ha ha ha if the RTD would do their job they would disclose
Why? How much money do they have in endowments? No bailout for VCU they need to tap into their endowments funs first.
Not to fear, Ralph Northam, State Nanny, will dismiss the numbers, saying something like: 'Those numbers don't tell the whole story. We are in the midst of a Public Health Crisis. We aren't there yet. It could be months -- years even -- before we gradually start to reopen things. Data and science. Science and data. Data and data. Yors truly, Ralph KKK Blackface Northam.'
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9,000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
Contact tracing and testing those contacts, noting symptoms or lack thereof, gives a better idea of where we stand. Otherwise, extrapolating from the above numbers, 15% of the untested population would mean that 1,280,400 people have or will get it, and of those 6,358 will die. How many will actually show NO symptoms? According to the testing that was done of everyone on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, 60% or 768,240. That means over 3/4 of a million people in Virginia will be walking around infecting other people without realizing it.
You could open everything up tomorrow but you'd be condemning them to go out of business because they won't get the customers if the risk of infection is as bad as I just stated.
If you have nothing constructive to add, LD, I suggest you confine the griping to your circle of like-minded jerks via text messaging.
So by keeping the business closed insures it will survive? What kind of logic is that. And if this testing is the Most important thing to opening up the economy, why the heck has the testing numbers gone down not up. The RTD even states that the private labs still have capacity for testing that is not being used. My 88 year old mother is about to blow a gasket and said she would rather die than stay in isolation.
And most of the 56,735 tested were tested because they were considered high risk, Not a random sample but a specific group thought to possibly be positive. So the 15% you mention is suspect.
Duh! If you do less testing you are going to have less positive cases. By VA's criteria- stop testing and you will have no new cases.. With limited targeted testing the numbers being put on the board are meaningless.
If you want more reliable numbers to work with you have to widen your sample population. Statistics 101.
"In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.
Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took unnecessary and foolish risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason."
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/man-who-called-ohios-lockdown-order
Virginia has approximately 8,536,000 population in 2019. If we have 9000 tested positive that means 9000 divided by 8,536,000 = .00105 or 1/10th of one percent tested positive.
And, if we have had 300 deaths, that would be 300 divided by 8,536,000 = .0000351 or basically 3/1000th of a percent.
If there is a math wiz out there please correct me.
And your point is?
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
You're using the wrong metric. The answer is we still have to test a considerably larger number of people to really know what's going on in Virginia, because if 15% of the population has it or gets it. we're talking about 1,280,400 people, of which 6,358 more people are going to die.
Oh no, how is Gov. Blackface going to keep us confined if the numbers start dropping?
What on earth would we do, Carole, if we didn't have your cogent contributions to the discussion?
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
LOL! Your dunce in the White House is responsible for the lack of testing. Get your head out of your behind.
Really? The President is responsible for VA test numbers lagging behind other states? And he’s responsible because........??? Our local paper interviewed 5 VA labs with tests waiting to be used.....1000’s! That’s not including others not interviewed and others out of state. There WAS a shortage early on......let’s deal with the present. And I understand that you CAN’T get your head out. If you actually looked at facts instead of liberal rhetoric, you’d probably implode.
Post a link to your source, Ken. I'm not going to just take your word for it.
Testing is a state responsibility. Dunce.
Testing is a state responsibility, but testing supplies are a federal responsibility. You can't use what you don't have, Genius. The companies manufacturing these test supplies cannot meet the demand and the current occupant of the White House has not been applying the Defense Production Act to its greatest effectiveness.
Bingo! Another article has interviewed 5 labs here in VA that are no where near capacity in testing, but Governor Worthless is complaining that the Feds won’t give him tests. When asked by the media....”we’re working on it.” They can’t report the limited statistics that they do have in a timely manner, much less the numbers from the increased testing to come. The previous poster did some math with present figures. The only correct figure is the death statistic. The number of infected Virginians is seven times the confirmed figures according the governor’s own commissioned study by UVA, lowering the morbidity rate even lower and the recovery much higher. I gave our governor a pass for weeks in an effort to be supportive and non partisan in a crisis, but not recognizing the ineptitude of our state’s leadership is just putting your head in the sand, or, as in the case of liberals, elsewhere.
Did the article post how many asymptomatic people who wanted to be tested were turned away? I'd like to know that number.
NY Gov. Cuomo has stated that the manufacturers of the tests haven't ramped up production. He's got 500 labs to process and the money to purchase the kits but the supply isn't there.
Sounds to me like there is a President* who isn't using the DPA effectively.
cuomo said it was his responsibility. sounds like you like to cherry pick.
Cuomo said it was his responsibility to get the testing done and the President's* responsibility to get the manufacturers to ramp up production of the testing kits. You're the one cherry-picking, Ricky.
