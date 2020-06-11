CVS Health will open 37 COVID-19 drive-through testing locations across Virginia this Friday. The move will increase the total number of CVS testing locations in the state to 76, up from the previous 37.
Of the new testing locations, four will be in Richmond.
Like other CVS Health locations, the sites will utilize self-swab tests and require that patients remain in their cars for the duration of the testing process. Under the self-swab process, patients can drive up to the clinic, get a test and swab themselves under supervision of a CVS Pharmacy team member.
From there, tests are sent to a third-party lab for processing. Results will be available in approximately three days.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs for the tests for both insured and uninsured patients.
Patients must register online at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.
New testing locations (Open June 12):
• CVS Pharmacy, 43930 Farmwell Road, Ashburn, VA 20147
• CVS Pharmacy, 44835 Russell Branch Parkway, Ashburn, VA 20147
• CVS Pharmacy, 3919 Centerville Road, Chantilly, VA 22021
• CVS Pharmacy, 3420 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911
• CVS Pharmacy, 2212 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23324
• CVS Pharmacy, 2537 Weir Road, Chester, VA 23831
• CVS Pharmacy, 629 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
• CVS Pharmacy, 817 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
• CVS Pharmacy, 306 W Atlantic Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847
• CVS Pharmacy, 11003 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
• CVS Pharmacy, 12734 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax, VA 22022
• CVS Pharmacy, 6637-6655 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church, VA 22042
• CVS Pharmacy, 10701 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
• CVS Pharmacy, 1100 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
• CVS Pharmacy, 12410 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233
• CVS Pharmacy, 2259 Langhorn Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501
• CVS Pharmacy, 7500 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20111
• CVS Pharmacy, 2725 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA 24112
• CVS Pharmacy, 8185 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23222
• CVS Pharmacy, 151 Pike View Drive, Midlothian, VA 23113
• CVS Pharmacy, 11127 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601
• CVS Pharmacy, 471 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502
• CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
• CVS Pharmacy, 3909 Challenger Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24012
• CVS Pharmacy, 970 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
• CVS Pharmacy, 9501 Woodman Road, Richmond, VA 23228
• CVS Pharmacy, 8900 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23229
• CVS Pharmacy, 4715 Walmsley Road, Richmond, VA 23234
• CVS Pharmacy, 7590 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228
• CVS Pharmacy, 1235 West Broad Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980
• CVS Pharmacy, 1920 Senseny Road, Winchester, VA 22602
• CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Tacketts Mill Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192
• CVS Pharmacy, 12890 Touchstone Circle, Woodbridge, VA 22192
• CVS Pharmacy, 840 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
• CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
• CVS Pharmacy, 4432 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692
Previously Opened Testing Locations:
• CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
• CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
• CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
• CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901
• CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
• CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S, Chesapeake, VA 23323
• CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries, VA 22026
• CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
• CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031
• CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079
• CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
• CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road , Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
• CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066
• CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019
• CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176
• CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
• CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
• CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112
• CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
• CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602
• CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Boulevard (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508
• CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23505
• CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703
• CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141
• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
• CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
• CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
• CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
• CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
• CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
• CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
• CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
• CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road. Virginia Beach, VA 23464
• CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
• CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
• CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
