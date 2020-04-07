The death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in five days at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, with four more deaths in the previous day and a total of 32 dead in two weeks.
With 16 deaths since last Thursday, Canterbury is approaching the number of COVID-19 fatalities at the a nursing home in the Seattle area where the coronavirus pandemic first erupted in the United States. At least 37 residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., died of the disease caused by the virus.
Only 35 of the remaining 119 residents at Canterbury have tested negative for COVID-19, but health officials say the residents require too much care to be transferred safely to a non-therapeutic setting, such as a hotel.
"The reality is no other facility is going to accept a transfer request from Canterbury at this point," said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts.
Canterbury now accounts for just over half of the 63 deaths that Virginia reported from COVID-19 on Monday. Avula said two residents died in local hospitals and two others died at the facility, which offers palliative or comfort care to mortally ill residents instead of sending them to hospital for treatment they are unlikely to survive.
Three other deaths have been reported in the region - including a man in his 40s in the Chesterfield Health District, a woman in her 80s in the Chickahominy Health District and a sixth Richmond resident.
However, tracking COVID-19 deaths in the region is difficult because Virginia does not require reporting of deaths from the disease and the state health department generally refuses to identify the localities in which people die of the virus, citing concerns about privacy.
For example, Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that a third person had died in the district, but could not say whether the man lived in Chesterfield County, which has 128 confirmed cases of the disease; Powhatan County, which has four; or Colonial Heights, which has one.
"We certainly expect to see more cases in these communities, primarily from the initial exposure," Samuel said.
Similarly, the Chickahominy Health District confirmed a second death over the weekend, but would not say whether it occurred in Hanover, Goochland, New Kent or Charles City county, which are all part of the district.
A death reported on Monday at a nursing facility in Midlothian has not been confirmed as caused directly by COVID-19. Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury said the person had other underlying medical conditions, but was among seven residents who had tested positive for the virus.
"We have not seen any report of a death that has been related to COVID-19 from that facility," Samuel said.
The sixth death in Richmond was a woman in her 90s who died in a local hospital, Avula confirmed on Tuesday evening.
All of the deaths in the city of Richmond occurred in the community, not in long-term care facilities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus march across Virginia. Out of 43 outbreaks in the state confirmed by the health department, long-term care facilities account for the majority, with 19 confirmed outbreaks.
The Harmony Collection at Hanover, a retirement community that includes independent living, assisted living and memory care in the Mechanicsville area, has confirmed one COVID-19 case among its residents and three staff, including the executive director.
The facility notified residents and their families on Tuesday afternoon that the resident had tested positive for the virus in a local hospital and transferred on Friday to a skilled nursing facility for care. It said that the three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are "isolated at home and stable."
"Any Hanover worker or resident who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 (high fever, extreme fatigue, respiratory difficulties) is being sent for further medical evaluation and will be tested for the virus as determined by their physician," the notice said.
A resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia died of the disease last week. Two other long-term care facilities also are trying to control COVID-19 outbreaks. The Virginia Home in Richmond has confirmed 10 cases - eight residents and two employees. Beth Sholom Senior Living in western Henrico confirmed three cases on Monday, in addition to four previously confirmed cases, after Henrico health officials tested all residents in the unit where the outbreak occurred.
But the tip of the spear is planted at Canterbury, where 84 residents have been confirmed with the disease in addition to the 32 who have died.
The health department tested all residents of the facility more than a week ago and confirmed 108 cases, but the majority of those residents had shown no symptoms of the disease.
That changed on Tuesday, when Canterbury reported that 49 residents were showing symptoms of the disease,"ranging from severe to mild," and 35 were not. The facility now has 35 infected residents without symptoms.
"They're becoming symptomatic," Avula said.
Canterbury also reported that 25 employees have tested positive for the virus. The number has remained steady the past week, although the center said test results haven't been received for some workers.
The center has isolated the remaining 35 residents - out of 164 in the facility when the outbreak began. "It's what you do with the negatives that is the challenge," Avula said.
State confirms 455 more positive cases Tuesday
Virginia reported the results of an additional 4,124 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people tested in the commonwealth to 28,645. Of those, 3,333 had come back positive, an increase of 455 from Monday's numbers.
Still, the U.S., and Virginia in particular, has lagged in providing widespread testing and is facing delays in test results, which means that many COVID-19 cases could be going undetected.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state’s hospitals reported 1,183 people are currently hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a slight decrease from 1,194 on Monday. However, the number of COVID-19 confirmed or suspected patients in the Intensive Care Unit increased by 21, from 387 on Monday to 408 on Tuesday. This means that just over a third of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized require intensive care currently. Of those, 283 are on ventilators.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which has been updating a projection of how the outbreak might unfold across the U.S., estimated Tuesday that Virginia will need 476 ventilators on its peak day, which is now projected to fall in about two weeks on April 20.
According to VHHA, the state currently has 1,841 ventilators available.
The projection, which takes into account extreme public health measures, such as stay-at-home orders, estimates that 1,401 people in Virginia will die of COVID-19 by Aug. 4. Nationally, even with extreme measures, 81,766 people are projected to die by Aug. 4.
Virginia officials have said they are working with the University of Virginia to develop a Virginia-specific projection model, but have not yet released that information and have emphasized that projections are changeable.
Workers' Compensation Commission employee shows symptoms
The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission headquarters located on the 300 block of E. Franklin St., will remain closed Wednesday after an employee recently reported symptoms of the virus.
The office was closed until further notice Tuesday to allow for cleaning and disinfection.
Farrell Newman, the chairman of the commission, said the employee is still waiting to take a test to confirm whether they are positive for the virus. “We can’t let anybody back in the building until we know the result,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Newman said most of the office, including the sick employee, has been working remotely since March 20. He said the sick employee reported symptoms that date.
Parties may continue to file documents electronically with the commission online while the headquarters remains closed, but filing deadlines are extended to the next business day after the Clerk’s Office reopens.
GRTC to modify commuter route service
GRTC is modifying its commuter route service starting Wednesday due to a decline in ridership in recent weeks.
Spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said Express routes such as 23x/26x Glenside and Parham; 29x Gaskins; and 64x Stony Point will have fewer trips and in some cases use vans instead of buses until further notice.
The 28x White Oak Village line is temporarily suspended and the 102x Kings Dominion route remains closed.
Service for the 95x Petersburg route will continue to operate on its normal scheduled.
More details about the service route changes can be found online at ridegrtc.com.
SCC asked to extend mandated suspension of utility disconnections
Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the State Corporation Commission to extend its mandated suspension of utility disconnections for non-payment and suspended late charges through June 10.
The commission regulates electric, water and natural gas companies throughout the state. On March 16, it announced the 60-day moratorium on disconnections to offset any financial challenges residential and business customers might face because of the pandemic.
A news release from Herring’s office says customers will still be expected to eventually pay their utility bills. Richmond and several localities in the area last month approved ordinances to eliminate late-fee penalties and interest on past-due bills through the next few months.
Herring is also asking the SCC to make it easier for utility companies to reconnect customers who lost utility service recently or before the order last month.
