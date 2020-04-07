Four more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the death toll to 32 as the skilled nursing center in western Henrico County approaches the total fatalities at a Seattle-area nursing home where the coronavirus first erupted in the United States.
At least 37 residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., died of COVID-19.
The Henrico nursing facility also reported Tuesday that more than half of the 84 remaining residents who have tested positive for the disease are now showing symptoms. After local health officials tested the entire residential population of the center a week ago, a majority of those infected were asymptomatic, meaning they could spread the disease without knowing they were ill.
Now, however, 49 residents are showing symptoms "ranging from severe to mild," a spokeswoman for the center said. The number of infected residents without symptoms is 35, or about 41% of those confirmed with COVID-19. An additional 35 residents tested negative for the disease in a center that held 164 residents when the outbreak began almost three weeks ago.
Canterbury also reported that 25 employees have tested positive for the virus. The number has remained steady the past week, although the center said test results haven't been received for some workers.
Why is Cederfield not reporting deaths? I ask that all hands on deck as to determine why Canterbury is the epicenter .... what is the common factor? I believe it’s the ventilation system.
Geez! Why aren't they hospitalizing more of those patients? This is unbelievable. They need to shut this facility down after all is said and done and not reopen it until they figure out what they could have done better and, what issues may be exacerbating this horribly deadly outbreak.
My God what happened at this location. The news gets worse and worse
My goodness, does the news have to give us the minute by minute death count? I think we all know that Canterbury has a severe COVID-19 crisis. I mean, can the news please give us a break??? Nothing good, like how many are surviving it, all bad in a rolling daily death count.
You could try putting your hands over your ears and singing LA LA LA, Barry.
You could not read the article and just skip this one
