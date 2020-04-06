Canterbury Rehab facility

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch

Eight more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19, boosting the death toll from the disease to 28 at the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County, which has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.

Dr. James Wright, the center's medical director, said four residents died on Monday after three on Sunday and a post-mortem test result Saturday on an earlier death linked it to COVID-19.

The dead ranged from a 102-year-old woman on Monday to a 56-year-old man the previous day. The man, who suffered from chronic illness, was the youngest victim of the deadly outbreak at the facility.

"We were hoping, given his youth, he would make it," Wright said in an interview on Monday.

The death rate from the illness - reflecting the percentage of dead compared with the total infected - is 24% at Canterbury, or about one in every four residents with the disease, he said. The center has confirmed 116 COVID-19 cases among its residents, including the 28 residents who died. Currently, only 30 residents test negative for the disease.

"We know we're going to continue to have deaths," Wright said. "We're disappointed there was a surge in deaths like this."

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email