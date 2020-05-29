A sudden surge in deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia this week wasn't what it seemed.
Coronavirus deaths have jumped by 187 statewide since Sunday, with the biggest increase on Thursday, when fatalities rose by 57.
Health officials say the numbers rose as the state added to the count deaths probably caused by COVID-19.
The increase came as a shock in some localities, including Henrico County, with the second highest COVID-19 death count in the state at 133. The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 14 this week, by 12 on Thursday alone.
But what looked like a 74% increase in the number of deaths instead reflects the addition of fatalities that the Virginia Department of Health deemed to be probably caused by COVID-19 after an ongoing review of death certificates.
"The death numbers jumped around the state because VDH started adding 'probable' deaths to the counts," said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond health districts. "These are the deaths where COVID-19 is referenced on the death certificate, but there wasn't an identified confirmatory test."
The revision to include probable deaths from COVID-19 caused the number of fatalities from the disease in Colonial Heights to jump from 7 to date as of last week to 17 on Friday, a 143% increase. In neighboring Chesterfield County, the number of COVID-19 deaths to date rose from 29 on Sunday to 35 on Friday.
"We are working to confirm these numbers at this time," said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Powhatan County.
It is not clear how many of the confirmed and probable deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, which account for 10 of the 17 COVID-19 outbreaks in the Chesterfield health district. Samuel will not say how many of the total deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
Before the addition of probable deaths, Henrico confirmed that 102 of the 119 confirmed deaths involved residents of long-term care, which account for 14 of 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.
Hanover also saw an increase of five deaths to a total of 24 on Friday, but those may include two deaths confirmed this week at the Harmony Collection at Hanover, an assisted living facility in Mechanicsville that has experienced a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths. Hanover is part of the Chickahominy Health District, where six of 12 COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in long-term care.
Long-term care has been less of an issue in Richmond, but the number of deaths in the city also bumped up by three this week to a cumulative total of 22.
The biggest jump occurred in Virginia's most populated locality - Fairfax County. Fairfax, with more than 1.1 million people, leads the state with 10,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 378 deaths, a jump of 47 since Memorial Day, including 24 newly reported deaths on Wednesday.
"VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certification information in addition to identifying deaths during the course of the public health investigation," health department spokeswoman Maria Reppas said Friday.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy state commissioner for population health, was asked about the spike in deaths during a media briefing with Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday.
"Death data is a lagging indicator," Forlano said. "We need to wait for death certificates."
I guess science is out of the window.
"But what looked like a 74% increase in the number of deaths instead reflects the addition of fatalities that the Virginia Department of Health deemed to be probably caused by COVID-19 after an ongoing review of death certificates."...…….. This is why Virginia is behind the curve on reopening the economy, it is also fraud...……… Hey governor, doctor Northam, when are you going to stop this garbage, and open the economy fully, this kind of mismanagement and fraud on Virginians just can't go on.
