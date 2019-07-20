SPRINGFIELD — Health officials say three people have now died amid a virus outbreak at a Northern Virginia retirement community.
The Fairfax County Health Department reported the third death Tuesday. Two deaths were reported earlier this month. Officials said they did not know the full medical history of those who died or the extent to which the respiratory illness played a role.
The health department said the virus outbreak at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield has now affected 63 people out of 263 residents. It also said 19 employees have reported symptoms. The outbreak has been confined to the facility’s assisted-living and skilled-nursing unit.
Benjamin Schwartz, director of epidemiology and population health at the Fairfax County Health Department, said Wednesday that tests, including those conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have failed to identify a likely cause. Tests for Legionnaires’ disease have also come up negative. Officials tested for a range of common virus- or bacteria-borne respiratory illnesses.
The outbreak began June 30. Ill residents displayed symptoms such as coughs, fevers and pneumonia. Sections of the facility were quarantined in response.
