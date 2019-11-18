A Republican state lawmaker from Goochland County announced Monday that he's running for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Del. John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, was elected to the legislature in 2017 and re-elected this month in a safe Republican seat.
McGuire called himself an "unapologetic conservative" in his statement and said Spanberger says one thing in her district but votes with a "radical" Democratic agenda in Washington.
“I was born in this district, raised in this district, and raised my family in this district. My 10 years service as a Navy SEAL taught me that everyone has value and we can achieve amazing results when we put our country first and do what we say we are going to do," McGuire said in the statement. "Central Virginia did not sign up to be part of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s vision for America - an America that would be unrecognizable in just a few short years. But that’s what we got in Abigail Spanberger. A reliable vote for the radical agenda of Washington Democrats."
McGuire said he "won't be afraid to stand with President Trump" and called the pending House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry "frivolous."
McGuire runs an outdoor fitness company called SEAL Team PT.
McGuire joins a Republican field that already includes Tina Ramirez, the president of a nonprofit that promotes religious freedom in other countries. She lives in Chesterfield County.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
