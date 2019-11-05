Jones and Jenkins

Del. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday lost to Democrat Clinton Jenkins in a Suffolk-based district that changed dramatically in court-ordered redistricting.

Jones, one of the most powerful legislators in the General Assembly, has served in the House since 1998 and has led House Appropriations since 2014.

Republicans have held the seat since 1992 and Jones had not faced an opponent since 2005, but his election prospects took a dramatic turn in January, when federal judges imposed new district boundaries as a result of a long-running racial gerrymandering case.

District 76 became more Democratic by 27.4 percentage points, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Jenkins, an Army veteran, manages a real estate company and is the Democratic chairman in the 3rd Congressional District.

