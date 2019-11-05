Democrat Ghazala Hashmi beat GOP incumbent Glen Sturtevant on Tuesday to win a seat in the Virginia Senate.
The 10th Senate District includes parts of Richmond and Chesterfield and all of Powhatan. The race was among the most competitive in the state as Democrats sought to erase the GOP's edge of 20-19 in the Senate, with one vacancy in the chamber.
The Virginia Public Access Project reported in October that the race was the second-most expensive in the state in TV advertising, with more than $1.5 million in media buys. Sturtevant and Hashmi each received more than $1.1 million in contributions between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24.
Sturtevant, a lawyer who was then a member of the Richmond School Board, first captured the open seat in 2015, when Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan, chose not to see re-election.
In that contest Sturtevant beat Democrat Dan Gecker by about 1,500 votes. Sturtevant's margins in Powhatan and Chesterfield overcame a big deficit in the city of Richmond.
This year Sturtevant sought re-election at a time when opposition to President Donald Trump has fueled larger-than-normal voter turnout in Virginia's cities and large suburbs in off-year elections.
Hashmi, an educator, is former director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching & Learning at Reynolds Community College. This is her first run for public office.
Hashmi criticized Sturtevant over his vote against Medicaid expansion in Virginia and his opposition to gun measures that polls show have broad public support.
Sturtevant, who backed ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, touted his independence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.