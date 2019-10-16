Democrats running for seats in the General Assembly continued heavy fundraising in the last month, holding a cash advantage in the House and holding a narrow the gap in the Senate.
Led by Democrats, candidates broke the previous fundraising record, according to finance disclosures filed Tuesday ahead of the state’s Nov. 5 legislative elections, when every seat in the General Assembly will be on the ballot.
The last time all General Assembly seats were up for grabs, candidates collectively had hauled in $31.4 million for their campaigns at this point in the race. That number is now $52.7 million, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Most of the increase is due to heavy fundraising by Democratic candidates, who have doubled their hauls from $13.7 million at this point in 2015 to $31.7 million through September, according to VPAP’s analysis.
The latest campaign finance reports cover Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.
The biggest fundraisers during the filing period were all Democrats, led by Del. Debra Rodman, who is running for a Henrico-area Senate seat against Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant and raised just over $1 million in the last month.
Rodman’s haul was followed by Del. Cheryl Turpin, who is running for the seat of retiring Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach. Turpin raised $677,000.
In the House, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, led with $580,000. She was followed by Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a Democrat challenging House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. Bynum-Coleman raised $569,000.
Virginia is one of four states holding legislative elections this fall and the the only one in which party control hangs in the balance.
