STATE CAPITOL

Virginia State Capitol building photographed from the roof of the SunTrust Bank building.

 JAM/

Democrats running for seats in the General Assembly continued heavy fundraising in the last month, holding a cash advantage in the House and holding a narrow the gap in the Senate.

Led by Democrats, candidates broke the previous fundraising record, according to finance disclosures filed Tuesday ahead of the state’s Nov. 5 legislative elections, when every seat in the General Assembly will be on the ballot.

The last time all General Assembly seats were up for grabs, candidates collectively had hauled in $31.4 million for their campaigns at this point in the race. That number is now $52.7 million, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Most of the increase is due to heavy fundraising by Democratic candidates, who have doubled their hauls from $13.7 million at this point in 2015 to $31.7 million through September, according to VPAP’s analysis.

The latest campaign finance reports cover Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

The biggest fundraisers during the filing period were all Democrats, led by Del. Debra Rodman, who is running for a Henrico-area Senate seat against Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant and raised just over $1 million in the last month.

Rodman’s haul was followed by Del. Cheryl Turpin, who is running for the seat of retiring Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach. Turpin raised $677,000.

In the House, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, led with $580,000. She was followed by Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a Democrat challenging House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. Bynum-Coleman raised $569,000.

Virginia is one of four states holding legislative elections this fall and the  the only one in which party control hangs in the balance.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription