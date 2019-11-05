Democratic challengers picked up at least one Richmond-area Senate seat Tuesday, but Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, won election to a second term.
With more than 88% of the votes reported, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi had a 9-percentage point lead over Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, for the 10th District seat, which represents parts of Chesterfield, Richmond and Powhatan County.
Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, were in a contest that was too close to call for the 12th District, representing parts of Henrico and Hanover counties.
Chase won re-election over Democratic challenger Amanda Pohl by about 14 percentage points in the 11th Senate District, representing part of Chesterfield and all of Amelia County.
With control of the General Assembly in the balance, the Richmond area hosted two of the most expensive and hotly contested races in Virginia. Dunnavant and Rodman raised more than $5.6 million between them, and Sturtevant and Hashmi combined for more than $4.8 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The region also featured one of the most colorful contests, with Chase easily prevailing despite being kicked out of the Chesterfield Republican Party after she publicly attacked the county’s Republican sheriff and accused him of favoring “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants. The sheriff, Karl Leonard, accused her of lying.
The 12th Senate District, based mostly in Henrico with a portion of Hanover, has trended slightly Democratic in recent elections. Democrat Hillary Clinton edged Republican Donald Trump by 2 percentage points in 2016, while Democrat Ralph Northam won the district by 5 percentage points over Republican Ed Gillespie a year later.
Dunnavant, 55, an obstetrician from a high-profile family of Republican politicians, raised more than $2.6 million, compared to $3 million for Rodman, 47, a university professor. By running for Senate, Rodman forfeited the 73rd House District seat she won in 2017 in a wave election that flipped 15 seats from Republican to Democratic control.
The campaign was as nasty as it was expensive, with Rodman calling Dunnavant a “quack” in one television ad over health care legislation, and the senator claiming that the Democrat would support “unrestricted abortion up to the moment of birth.”
This was the second time that Democrats had drawn a bead on the 10th District since the retirement of Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan. Democrats had carried the district — composed of portions of Chesterfield and Richmond, with all of largely rural Powhatan — by double-digit margins in elections for president, governor and U.S. Senate the past three years.
In 2015, Sturtevant edged Democrat Dan Gecker by almost 1,500 votes with a late lift from Powhatan, where contested local races boosted turnout. Gecker also suffered a backlash in Powhatan from big contributions he received from the Mike Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety.
This year, the gun control organization gave almost $140,000 to Hashmi, including about $37,000 in late contributions after the last campaign finance reporting period on Oct. 24. Hashmi, 55, an educator, raised about $2.6 million in her first bid for elected office.
Sturtevant, 37, a lawyer, raised about $2.3 million in his bid for a second term.
In the 11th Senate District, which includes part of Chesterfield and all of Amelia County, Republicans hold a clear advantage, but Pohl, the Democratic challenger, raised more than $100,000 more than Chase, the Republican incumbent. Pohl, 37, received a $5,000 contribution from actor Alec Baldwin, who stumped for her in Chesterfield.
Chase, 49, generated her own headlines, most of them negative, during a year that featured a high-profile confrontation between the senator and a Capitol Police officer over parking privileges next to Capitol Square. Chase’s Republican Senate colleagues sided with the officer, whom she continued to blame for the confrontation.
In a district that voted strongly for Trump in 2016, Chase literally stuck by her guns — including the handgun she wore publicly in a hip holster on the Senate floor this year because she expressed fear for her safety from pro-ERA activists lobbying the legislature.
Chase also released a Facebook ad that showed her at a firing range and initially said, “I’m not afraid to shoot down gun groups.” She said she never approved the wording and blamed the company that produced the ad, but the vendor contradicted her.
Finally, the Chesterfield County Republican Committee expelled Chase for appearing to support an independent candidate running against Leonard, a fellow Republican with whom she had warred publicly since the confrontation with the Capitol Police officer.
None of it appeared to hurt Chase with her political base on election night.
