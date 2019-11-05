Fueled by President Donald Trump’s unpopularity, Virginia voters on Tuesday handed control of the state’s General Assembly to Democrats, setting up Virginia's most progressive legislature in modern times.
The Associated Press called the state Senate and House of Delegates as flipping to the Democrats.
Democrats have not held both the state House and Senate and the governor’s mansion in 26 years, and Tuesday’s results appear to give the party the power to pass its agenda and allow Gov. Ralph Northam to sign his party’s bills into law.
“Tonight, the ground has shifted in Virginia government," Northam said in a statement. "The voters have spoken, and they have elected landmark Democratic majorities in both the Senate and the House of Delegates. I am proud of my fellow Democrats and inspired by our shared victory.
"Since I took office two years ago, we have made historic progress as a commonwealth. Tonight, Virginians made it clear they want us to continue building on that progress."
Democrats celebrated across the state Tuesday night. Their momentum began two years ago when Democrats flipped 15 seats in the House of Delegates. They outraised Republicans this year to finish the job.
Among GOP casualties of the continued Democratic momentum was powerful House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, who faced daunting odds in a newly-drawn district that favored Democratic challenger Clinton Jenkins. Jones, a key architect of the state's budget, was defeated just over a month before Northam presents his budget proposal for 2020-22.
House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, appeared headed to victory over Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman in another transformed district. With 80% of precincts reporting, Cox led by 10 percentage points. But his speakership appeared to be ending after two years in the post.
"I congratulate those who were elected and re-elected to the House of Delegates tonight," Cox said in a statement. "When the House convenes in January, we will welcome new members on both sides of the aisle, and, for the first time in two decades, a new party will sit in the majority.
"When Republicans took the majority 20 years ago, we preserved proportional representation on committees and sought to treat our colleagues with the respect that should be afforded to all equal members in an institution as revered and esteemed as the House. I hope and pray those traditions continue regardless of who wields power in the years to come."
In one of the closely watched Senate contests, Democratic Del. John Bell won election to the Loudoun-based seat of retiring Republican Sen. Dick Black, flipping it to the Democrats.
And Democrats picked up at least one state Senate seat in the Richmond suburbs. Democrat Ghazala Hashmi unseated Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield. The contest between Del. Debra Rodman and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, was too close to call.
Democrat Shelly Simonds defeated Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, flipping a Republican seat in a rematch of the race that two years ago decided control of the House for the GOP. After a tie election result in 2017, Yancey's name was drawn from a bowl, giving him the seat and Republicans a 51-49 advantage in the state House.
Health care and guns were driving issues during this year's election, with Democrats touting their support for Medicaid expansion. Some Republicans, such as Jones, joined Democrats in that vote last year to approve expansion.
Frances Nelson, a Chesterfield voter who chose Democrats, choked up during an interview after voting when she told a reporter her son recently had a kidney transplant.
“We need Medicare for all,” said Nelson, who said she is an independent who always votes. And she said she felt like the Democratic candidates were running as “status quo” candidates and wants to see a stronger agenda from them on health care and climate change.
“In some sense, we’re voting to keep things from getting worse,” she said. Trump, she said, “is horrendous but he’s a symptom of a bigger problem.”
Redistricting
The outlook for Republicans was hindered by a federal redistricting lawsuit brought in 2015 by a group of African American voters who alleged that the GOP had unconstitutionally packed too many black voters into certain House of Delegates districts in 2011, diluting their voting power.
House Republicans took the legal fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, at millions in taxpayer expense, and lost in June when the court dismissed a GOP appeal on a 5-4 vote.
Districts of Cox and Jones, an architect of the 2011 lines, were tipped significantly toward Democrats under the lines that were in effect Tuesday. The shift put Cox and Jones in front of new, Democratic voters. Cox, however, appeared headed to re-election, according to unofficial results.
Money
This year’s election saw unprecedented sums of money in Virginia politics.
In Northern Virginia, more than $3.6 million had been spent by Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, and Democratic challenger Dan Helmer, making it the most expensive Virginia House of Delegates race in history.
Over 20 General Assembly candidates by late October had spent more than $1 million in this cycle, which was the most ever, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Democrats benefited from a spike in spending by interest groups. Everytown for Gun Safety in America boasted of spending more than $2.5 million on Virginia’s elections, saying it was a record for the group. Fueled by anti-Trump sentiment, Democrats outraised Republicans, who kept pace in some districts through funding by the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is funded by a variety of national corporate interests.
Northam/Fairfax
The scandal over Northam’s racist yearbook photo did not become the November election issue Republicans had hoped it would. Many Republican candidates avoided looping Northam into their campaign, and when they did so they focused on late-term abortion.
Sturtevant attacked Hashmi for calling on Northam to resign but then rescinding the call after Northam’s PAC gave her $25,000.
After quietly raising money on the sidelines, Northam emerged in the campaign in late October, announcing he’d be campaigning for Democratic candidates including Rodman, Hashmi, Bynum-Coleman and Jenkins.
The sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax were not widely used by Republican candidates in attacking Democrats, but were used by GOP Senate candidate Geary Higgins in Loudoun, the Republican who lost to Bell.
And in Virginia Beach, Republican candidate Shannon Kane attacked Democratic Del. Kelly Fowler over Fairfax, saying Fowler was “silent on rape victims” because she joined other Democrats in opposing a General Assembly hearing on the allegations.
Trump
Trump’s election has been bad news for Virginia Republicans. In 2017, Democrats gained 15 seats in the House of Delegates in a wave election, reducing Republicans' 66-34 majority to what was then a mere 51-49 as a diverse group of freshmen lawmakers arrived in Richmond.
In 2018, anti-Trump hostility in Virginia helped the Democrats flip Virginia’s U.S. House delegation from 7-4 Republican to 7-4 Democrat, as three GOP members of Congress lost re-election bids.
Vice President Mike Pence helped Virginia Beach Republicans close out the campaign with a rally over the weekend, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned for Democratic candidates in Northern Virginia.
