Recent controversies involving state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, including her berating a Capitol Police officer who wouldn't let her park in a secure area, have made their way into a Democratic TV ad for the final weeks of the election.
The ad from Democrat Amanda Pohl begins airing Tuesday.
The Pohl ad buy is $81,150, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan organization that tracks money in politics and posts updates on TV ad spending in races.
The ad attacks Chase for cursing at a Capitol Police officer in March and saying "Don't you know who I am?" when the officer told Chase she didn't have permission to park in a secured area outside the Capitol.
The ad's narrator says, "So who is Senator Chase? A politician who blames rape victims. ... Senator Amanda Chase is an insider politician who's not one of us."
The ad also quotes a Facebook post by Chase from July, when she wrote, "It's those who are naive and unprepared that end up raped. Sorry. But I'm not going to be a statistic."
Chase is a gun rights supporter who this year began wearing a pistol on her hip during the General Assembly session, saying she feared for her security. And she prides herself on an outsider persona, saying hostility she has faced from Republicans in Chesterfield County stems from her opposition to a good-old-boy system.
The Pohl ad also attacks Chase for opposing Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act.
All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on the ballot Nov. 5 in an election in which Democrats are trying to overturn slim GOP majorities in each chamber.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates at Richmond.com later.
