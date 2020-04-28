The Department of Juvenile Justice said the spread of COVID-19 in its Bon Air Correctional Center, where a substantial percentage of such known cases in the U.S. have been identified, has slowed.
In a statement Monday, the department said there has been just one new case in the past week, and that no resident has required hospitalization. The department added that 24 youths have recovered from the virus and are no longer communicable, there are three active cases and that no youth has required hospitalization.
According to The Sentencing Project, as of Sunday there were 150 known cases of youths infected by COVID-19 across the country.
Citing privacy concerns the DJJ had initially refused to disclose the number of youths at the facility in Chesterfield County that had tested positive but on April 17 it disclosed that 25 had tested positive.
Concern about the spread of the virus and the conditions under which the youths – roughly 190 of both sexes ranging in ages from 14 to 20 – are being kept, on April 20 the Legal Aid Justice Center demanded that the department act to better protect the residents and take other actions.
In its release Monday and in a letter to the LAJC, Valerie P. Boykin, the DJJ director, said most of the actions listed by the advocacy organization had already been taken.
“We are committed to doing all within our ability to ensure the health and safety of the juveniles in our care and our staff,” Boykin said.
