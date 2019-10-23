The final design of a critically needed expansion of Western State Hospital was approved in September, the same month the $18.2 million project was supposed to be completed under a tentative working schedule established two years ago.
Under that start date, the 56-bed expansion of the state mental institution in Staunton is 19 months behind schedule. The schedule was part of a timeline in the contract the state signed in 2017 with an architectural/engineering firm to design the expansion.
However, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said the original completion date was April 2020 — not the unofficial September 2019 deadline in the contract. The new completion date is April 2021.
“The original timeline was aggressive and did not leave much room for the modifications of design work,” spokeswoman Meghan McGuire said Wednesday. “Every effort was made to meet the original time frame, but it became clear in the last several months the schedule would need to be revised.”
The delay infuriated members of the House Appropriations Committee when the state informed them on Monday of the delay, which the behavioral health department incorrectly estimated at nine months in the presentation.
“I am bitterly disappointed at what I am hearing today because the ball has been dropped,” Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, told Mira Signer, interim commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services.
The behavioral health department is the state agency responsible for managing the Western State expansion. The agency said “time is of the essence” in the $2.2 million contract it signed in April 2017 with HDR Architecture Inc., a national architectural and engineering firm, to design and complete the project.
“Delays in the design and/or construction may significantly impact the feasibility and cost of the project,” the state told the firm in a memorandum of understanding signed a month earlier that accompanies the contract and includes the timeline.
Joe Damico, director of the state Department of General Services, estimated this week that the delay could add about 4.5% to the cost of construction because of increases in the price of materials, especially steel. If so, that would add $819,000 to the cost.
HDR did not receive final approval of General Services’ Division of Engineering and Buildings — the state’s building code official for state agency capital projects — until September, despite a due date of January 2018 under the working schedule in the contract.
The architectural and engineering firm, based in Omaha, Neb., deferred comment to the behavioral health department, which has blamed the delay partly on a state misunderstanding over which set of building code requirements applied to expansion of the hospital.
Behavioral health officials said the timing also was affected by a staff change at HDR because of concerns about the schedule. McGuire said the agency’s “expectations for timeliness to meet documentation submission deadlines were not being met.”
“This was corrected when the contractor brought a new manager on board,” she said. “However, this change resulted in a delay.”
The behavioral health department also has undergone major leadership changes since Dr. Jack Barber, then interim commissioner of the agency, signed the contract in April 2017.
A year later, Gov. Ralph Northam replaced Barber with Dr. Hughes Melton, who died on Aug. 2, two days after a three-vehicle accident in Augusta County that also killed an 18-year-old Staunton woman.
Northam named Signer as interim commissioner of the agency, which oversees nine state mental hospitals, including Western State, which the state replaced in 2013 with the expectation it could be expanded.
When the Western State expansion was included in a $2.4 billion state bond package in 2016, McGuire said the department believed “that the same code used to design the main hospital would be able to be used to design the building’s expansion.”
The new hospital was designed and built to the Uniform Statewide Building Code dating to 2006, but McGuire said the agency did not direct HDR to use those requirements for the extension. She said HDR submitted designs based on the building code first developed in 2012 and applicable until early September.
Damico said state building code officials met with HDR and behavioral health officials the same month the contract was signed in 2017 to make the process and their expectations clear.
“We came out of the chute telling them what they had to comply with,” Damico said in an interview on Wednesday.
Subsequently, his agency reviewed eight sets of architecture and engineering drawings — from schematic design to preliminary and final working drawings — before finding them in compliance with the Uniform Statewide Building Code that was in force at the time the state awarded the contract.
“We review them at every phase for code compliance,” Damico said, adding, “24 months is a long time to get the drawings correct.”
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development develops new Uniform Statewide Building Codes every three years for different aspects of new construction or renovation. The 2015 codes went into effect in September 2018, with a one-year grace period for applicants to choose to use the 2012 codes.
Damico said HDR submitted the corrected final working drawings at the beginning of September, just before expiration of the grace period for the 2012 building code. He confirmed that the building code official has authority to waive requirements that are not related to life safety, but said, “We do stay in conformance with the current codes.”
State agencies are responsible for managing budgeted capital projects unless lawmakers specify that the Department of General Services manages them.
For example, the Department of General Services is managing the $315 million project included in the state budget this year to replace Central State Hospital, a sprawling state mental institution just outside of Petersburg. The agency’s Office of Construction Management for Special Projects runs the project, but the Division of Engineering and Buildings reviews it for compliance with the applicable code requirements, just as it does for the Western State expansion.
The state has signed a contract with an architectural/engineering company and is negotiating with a construction management firm for the Central State replacement, which has a five-year timeline for completion.
The Western State expansion is considered critical to relieving pressure on Virginia’s overcrowded mental institutions under a 2014 state law that required them to provide the “bed of last resort” for people in psychiatric crisis who pose a threat to themselves or others, or cannot care for themselves.
With state hospitals operating near or beyond their capacities, the state has proposed a temporary, 56-bed expansion of Catawba Hospital near Salem for geriatric and adult patients held involuntarily under temporary detention orders whom private psychiatric facilities have declined to accept. The expansion at Catawba would cost almost $20 million over two years in the next state budget, in addition to $4.1 million in internal funds to start the project this year.
McGuire said that even if the expansion of Western State met the original completion date of April 2020, “the state hospital census crisis is a problem for today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.