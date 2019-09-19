Offshore Wind Dominion Energy

Gov. Ralph Northam spoke in July at the ceremonial launch of Dominion Energy’s wind power pilot project.

Dominion Energy on Thursday announced plans to build the nation’s largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia.

When winds are at their peak, the 220-turbine wind farm is projected to power 650,000 homes.

Dominion did not immediately share the estimated cost of the project, or how such costs would be borne by its ratepayers in Virginia.

Dominion’s announcement comes two days after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order calling for a plan to make Virginia's electric grid solely dependent on carbon-free energy sources by 2050.

That executive order included a goal of 2,500 megawatts of offshore wind by 2026, a timeline Dominion says this project will meet.

“[Gov. Northam] has made it clear Virginia is committed to leading the way in offshore wind. We are rising to this challenge with this 2,600-megawatt commercial offshore wind development,” said Mark D. Mitchell, vice president of generation construction with Dominion.

If approved, the project would be in the 112,800 acres Dominion Energy is leasing from the federal government 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. Initial survey work is planned for next year.

The largest ongoing offshore wind project is located in New Jersey, where permitting is going for a 1,100-megawatt farm.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

