Dominion Energy on Thursday announced plans to build the nation’s largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia.
When winds are at their peak, the 220-turbine wind farm is projected to power 650,000 homes.
Dominion did not immediately share the estimated cost of the project, or how such costs would be borne by its ratepayers in Virginia.
Dominion’s announcement comes two days after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order calling for a plan to make Virginia's electric grid solely dependent on carbon-free energy sources by 2050.
That executive order included a goal of 2,500 megawatts of offshore wind by 2026, a timeline Dominion says this project will meet.
“[Gov. Northam] has made it clear Virginia is committed to leading the way in offshore wind. We are rising to this challenge with this 2,600-megawatt commercial offshore wind development,” said Mark D. Mitchell, vice president of generation construction with Dominion.
If approved, the project would be in the 112,800 acres Dominion Energy is leasing from the federal government 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. Initial survey work is planned for next year.
The largest ongoing offshore wind project is located in New Jersey, where permitting is going for a 1,100-megawatt farm.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Sure beats the offshore oil wells regressive republicans were pushing.
Anyone who was paying attention to the extra profits they made during the last fiscal year and the programs they are currently running around Richmond would know that they are being very calculated in how they protect their monopoly. I have received dozens of emails from them about the opportunity to test drive an electric car at an event they are sponsoring. They also just gave a bunch of electric school buses to a county school system. What better way to protect their needs than shifting existing expenditures to electricity in the name of the environment.
Oh, my! An industry promoting it’s product and pointing out the green features that consumers want. How positively capitalist of them!
Dominion's going to do everything it can to develop renewable energy -- as long as that renewable energy is in the form of giant projects they control and customers will pay for. What scares them is the idea of solar panels on every rooftop, and a whole bunch of folks who don't need them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.